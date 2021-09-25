St Kieran's preserve status in Limerick SFC after dramatic win over Na Piarsaigh

THE only club to have maintained senior football status since restricted grading was introduced in 1988, Saint Kieran's lived to

fight another year at the top table with a 2-15 to 1-14 extra-time victory over Na Piarsaigh in Croagh on Saturday.

The sides had finished tied 1-12 each at the end of 60 minutes.

Fortunes swung one way and another as the Caherdavin side moved into a lead of 0-6 to 0-4 by half-time and had increased it by two when their county star Gordon Browne, who had been dominating midfield, had to retire with a groin strain.

Now able to win more possession, Kierans rattled off the points before Diarmuid Mulcahy finished a sweeping attack by drilling to the net for a lead of 1-10 to 0-8 at the second water break.

But when play resumed, they stopped going for the jugular, the Northsiders ground their way and then took an injury time lead when Eoin Hogan drilled home a penalty for a foul on Kieran Daly.

However, that wasn't the end of the drama. Two monster frees from Dylan Moloney sent the game into extra time which started with Na Piarsaigh gabbing a lead of two before Moloney pounced on a misdirected kickout for his goal to put the Ardagh club back in front.

The City side were still in contention as they trailed 2-14 to 1-14 at the turnover but tired legs failed to make the most of their and chances and they must get the better of either Galbally or Ballylanders if their six seasons in senior football are to continue.

SCORERS: ST KIERAN'S: Dylan Moloney 1-6 (0-5 frees, 0-1 '45), John Hayes 0-5 (3 frees, 1 mark), Diarmuid Mulcahy 1-0, Séamus Mangan 0-2, Noel Callanan, Seán Ryan 0-1 each; NA PIARSAIGH: Eoin Hogan 1-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-3 frees), Dylan Cronin 0-4 (2 frees), Gordon Browne, Kieran Daly 0-2 each, Ger Finnucane, Kevin Nolan 0-1 each.