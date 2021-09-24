Search

24/09/2021

Rathkeale see off Dromcollogher-Broadford in Limerick IFC quarter-final

Rathkeale see off Dromcollogher-Broadford in Limerick IFC quarter-final

Rathkeale defeated Dromcollogher-Broadford in the quarter-finals of the Limerick IFC on Thursday night

Reporter:

John Redington

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

SEVEN-TIMES winners of the county senior football title over the past twenty years, Dromcollogher -Broadford's first season back in intermediate ranks ended in a 0-11 to 1-15 quarter-final defeat to Rathkeale under the floodlights of Kilbreedy on Thursday evening.

Outrun by winners Rathkeale, they were never given the time or the space to put a run of scores together and, only for the game's only goal against the run of play in the closing quarter, would have been tailed off long before Richard Moloney called time.

This was a seriously impressive display from the victors seeking a return to the top tier after a four-season absence. Whether tracking back en masse after the turnover or piling forward whenever in possession, they showed patience, discipline and a fair dollop of variety to dictate the game right from the start.

Most of all, they were able to draw on the huge personal contribution of midfield maestro Mikey Morrissey who not only was their top scorer and the creator of another four of their tally but was also the conductor orchestrating the performance from throw-in to whistle.

After a bright opening, Rathkeale led 0-5 to 0-1 at the water break and were five points, 0-6 to 0-1, in front at the break.

It was 0-9 to 0-5 for the winners at the second water break, mid-way through the second half.

SCORERS: RATHKEALE: Mikey Morrissey 0-3, Eoin Kelly, Darragh O'Grady, Kevin Shanahan (1 free) 0-2 each, Barry Coleman, Josh O'Connor 0-1 each; DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD: Kevin Noonan 0-3 (1 free), Seán O'Sullivan 1-0, James Molyneaux, Derry McCarthy (free) 0-1 each.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media