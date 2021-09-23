Search

23/09/2021

Blow to Treaty United as highly rated local player departs squad

Blow to Treaty United as highly rated local player departs squad

Treaty United have confirmed that talented midfielder Edward McCarthy has departed the club

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United have been dealt a blow ahead of this Friday night's crucial SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Cork City following confirmation from the club of the departure of talented local-born player Edward McCarthy.

Treaty confirmed this Thursday evening via social media that McCarthy has departed the squad due to 'new work commitments' and is due to return to local junior side Regional United.

A tweet from Treaty United continued: 'Ed was an integral part of Treaty United's inaugural Senior Men's side and we wish him well for the future.'

The exciting McCarthy played 21 times for Treaty this season in the SSe Airtricity League First Division, the club's inaugural season in the League of Ireland.

The 20-year-old midfielder also chipped in with two crucial goals for Tommy Barrett's side.

Treaty United currently sit in fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table in their bid to secure a top five finish and with it a promotion play-off position.

Cork City visit the Markets Field for a crucial fixture tomorrow Friday night, 7.45pm, with now just five games to go in the regular season.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media