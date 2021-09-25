Limerick IFC set for final four in race for promotion up to senior club football

THE semi finalists will be known in the Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship this weekend.

Already, Rathkeale have booked their spot in the last four with a 0-11 to 1-5 win over Dromcollogher-Broadford on Thursday evening.

This Saturday afternoon there is one quarter final - Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret in Clarina at 5pm.

Mungret were boosted on Wednesday night when they won the County U19 Premier football title with a final win over St Patricks. Some of that panel will see action in this intermediate tie.

Mungret, who are coached by Dave Lavin, are looking to reach a third successive semi final. They will look to Killian Ryan, Jack Coyne, John Hutton and Shane Barry among others.

Kildmo-Pallaskenry lost at the quarter final stage last year to St Senans. They have inter-county men Peter Nash and Tony McCarthy in their ranks.

There are two ties on Sunday.

St Senans v Pallasgreen in Clarina at 1pm.

St Senans are coached by former Limerick senior football manager and former Laois coach Maurice Horan. In their second season down from the senior ranks, they lost at the semi final stage last season.

Pallasgreen will be looking to reach the semi final for the first time since 2018 when they lost to Galbally. Pallas will be able to call upon inter-county goalkeeper Aaron O'Sullivan and full back Brian Fanning.

Also on Sunday is Bruff v Gerald Griffins in Newcastle West at 4pm.

Gerald Griffins have lost the last two county IFC finals.

Coached by Limerick senior football selector Shane Kelly, the west Limerick men have Tommy Griffin, Colm McSweeney, Jim Liston, Ger Stack and Dara Noonan in their ranks.

Bruff will hope to be able to call upon Bobby O'Brien, Anthony Barrett, Ryan Glynn and Limerick senior hurler Sean Finn.