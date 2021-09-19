Search

19/09/2021

Mungret-St Paul's win again as Knockainey escape Limerick Premier IHC relegation play-off

Niall Mulcahy scored 1-4 in Mungret-St Paul's Limerick PIHC win over Knockainey on Sunday afternoon

Reporter:

John Redington at Claughaun

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S have advanced to a Limerick Premier IHC semi-final date with Glenroe on the back of three successive group wins following their 1-21 to 1-14 victory over Knockainey at Claughaun on Sunday.

In the end, everybody got what they wanted at Childers Road as Mungret kept their 100% record in the Premier Intermediate hurling championship qualifiers and Knockainey avoided the relegation
play-off, a more realistic goal than their remote chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

But with all four final round games being played at the same time, other outcome swere possible, particularly for the Lough Gur club who were leading Murroe-Boher but only on score difference at the foot of the group table.

Without their progression already guaranteed, Mungret did what they had to, taking over despite conceding a goal from the throw-in to establish a comfortable lead by the first water break and turning on the heat at the start of the final quarter to put a stop to their opponents' rally.

Knockainey struggled against the size of their opponents to open up the space for the shot. And while they enjoyed more possession when Mungret eased back on their early intensity, they were always
vulnerable to the response from the lethal inside-forward combination of Niall Mulcahy from play and Liam Lynch from the placed ball.

No matter how hard they tried, they could never close the gap after the damage was inflicted early on but at least they kept their focus on the margin to put it up to Murroe-Boher to grab at least a draw in the group's other fixture in Caherconlish.

The winners led the game 1-10 to 1-5 at half-time.

SCORERS: MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S: Liam Lynch 0-10 (9 frees), Niall Mulcahy 1-4, Brian Barry (1 sideline cut), Brian O'Meara, Eoghan Mulcahy 0-2 each, Conor Lenihan 0-1. KNOCKAINEY: Mike O'Grady 1-4, Patrick Kirby 0-6 (5 frees), Jason Lonergan, Dermot Walsh, Pádraig Barron, Eoin Cleary 0-1 each.

