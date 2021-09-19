Cappamore see off Murroe-Boher to book Limerick Premier IHC semi-final spot

Cappamore's Ronan Hanly and Mark Nicholas, of Murroe, Boher contest this high ball in Sunday's Limerick PIHC clash at Caherconlish Pic: Sinead Kiely
CAPPAMORE booked their place in the semi-finals of the Limerick Premier intermediate hurling championship after defeating local rivals Murroe-Boher 1-18 to 1-15 in their round three fixture played at a showery Caherconlish on Sunday afternoon.
While Cappamore can look forward to a county semi-final clash with Newcastle West, Murroe-Boher must switch their focus to a crucial relegation play-off clash with Bruff.
This was a tight affair throughout, with little separating the sides. The teams were level four times during the opening half after which they were tied, Murroe-Boher 1-8 to Cappamore's 0-11.
The Murroe-Boher goal came courtesy of a long range free from goalkeeper Gavan Ryan which went all the way to the net just before the first water break.
Cappamore rallied from trailing by two points at the first water break, 1-4 to 0-5 to draw level by the end of the half.
Murroe-Boher had their noses in front 1-12 to 0-14 coming up to the second half water break. However, when a speculative effort from Cappamore's Con Berkery went all the way to the opposition net, the lead changed hands, 1-14 to 1-12.
A point from play from Cappamore top scorer Liam O'Donnell had his side three points to the good 1-15 to 1-12 at the second water break.
Murroe-Boher failed to capitalise on a number of scoring opportunities at the start of final quarter as Cappamore maintained their advantage.
A pointed free from Joe Lonergan had Cappamorefour points to the good, 1-16 to 1-12, and although Murroe-Boher outscored their rivals 0-3 to 0-2 over the remainder of the game, they were never able to bridge the gap.
SCORERS: Cappamore: Liam O'Donnell 0-11, (0-8 frees), Con Berkery 1-1, Joe Lonergan 0-4 (0-2 frees), Bill Creamer 0-2. Murroe-Boher: Kevin Clohessy 0-7, (0-6 frees), Gavan Ryan 1-1 (frees), Mikey Ryan 0-3, Aaron Kennedy 0-2, Cillian Byrnes, Jack Nicholas 0-1 each.
