One Limerick side in Harty Cup as Munster GAA Colleges Fixtures confirmed for new season

FIXTURES have been released for the 2021/2022 Munster Post Primary Schools GAA season.

Ardscoil Ris are the only Limerick side that are entered to play in an A grade championship.

The North Circular Road secondary school are registered to play Harty Cup, Dean Ryan and U15 A hurling.

In football, no Limerick side will play in the top tier.

Across the three age levels, teams in all competitions will have home advantage up to and including competition quarter finals.

The U19 A hurling and football competitions - Harty Cup and Corn Ui Mhuiri, will have a backdoor system for teams that lose in round one but all other competitions will be run on a straight knockout basis.

In the Harty Cup Ardscoil Ris have been drawn to play Nenagh CBC.

If the Limerick side win, they would play the losing side from Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh and Hamilton Highschool Bandon. If Ardscoil Ris lose to Nenagh, they will play the winner from Midleton CBS and CBC.

The full round one draw is: Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh v Hamilton Highschool Bandon; Ardscoil Rís v Nenagh CBS; Thurles CBS v St Flannans College, Ennis; Blackwater Community School v St Colman's College, Fermoy; St Josephs Tulla v De La Salle Waterford; Midleton CBS v CBC; Cashel Community School v Our Ladys Templemore.

The Harty Cup is set to get underway on November 10.

In the Munster PPS U19 B, Limerick will be represented by Hospital, Doon, Castletroy, while Charleville and Abbey CBS are also among the entrants.

In the Dean Ryan Cu (U16.5 A Hurling), Ardscoil Ris will play CBS on October 13.

In the U16.5 B grade are Doon, Hospital, Kilfinance, Castletroy, Hazelwoods, Charleville and Abbey CBS, among others.

At U15 A level, Ardscoil Ris will play Nenagh in a competition that starts in January, 2022.

In football, there are no Limerick sides in the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

The full draw is: Colaiste na sceilge v Skibbereen Community School; St Flannans College, Ennis v Mercy Mounthawk; Highschool Clonmel v St Brendans, Killarney; Scoil Pobal Rathmore v PS Chorcha Dhuibhne; Clonakilty Community College V Colaiste Chriost Rí; Intermediate School Killorglin v Tralee CBS; Hamilton Highschool Bandon v Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig. Rochestown have a bye to round two.

In the U19 B football are JTBCS Hospital, who are also the only Limerick school in the U16.5 B and U15 B football championships.