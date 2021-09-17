Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

ADARE MANOR

LADIES: Ladies 9 Hole S/F Competition 09/09/2021; 1stBelinda Browne (48) 15 pts

RESULT: Captain Ray Ryans Prize to the Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 09/09/2021Hole Stableford 09/09/2021; 1st Marie Barker (19) 38 pts; 2nd Maria O'Doherty (34) 37pts; (B6) 3rd Kate Jordan (25) 37pts.

BALLYBUNION

MENS: Men’s Competitions: Sponsored by McMunns – 12th September, Old Course; 1st Kieran Mulvihill (15) 41pts (B9 – 23pts); 2nd Jim Doolan (26) 41pts (B9 -21pts; 3rd John Kennelly (11) 40pts; Best Gross: Senan Carroll (-2) 39pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Anthony Bennett (5) 38pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Dot O'Gorman (9) 38pts (B9 – 20pts); 2nd James Sheehy (10) 38pts (B9 – 19); Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Kieran Barry (18) 39pts (B9 – 21); 2nd Liam Wier (18) 39pts (B9 – 20); Category 4, (21+ handicap); 1st Gerard Enright (21) 39pts; 2nd John Nolan (21) 37pts.

FIXTURES: Sunday 19th September, LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Voucher Competition – 7th September, Cashen Course; 1st Mary Hickey Keane (30) 43pts; 2nd Geraldine Gallagher (34) 40pts (B6 12); 3rd Margaret McAuliffe (32) 40pts (B6 10); 4th Marjorie Morkan (25) 38pts (bk9 – 19pts)

CHARITY DAY: Lady Captain’s Charity Day: Mrs Olga Kiely 11th September, Old Course; 1st J O’Connell (7) BB Anne Marie Healy (20) BB Janet Kehoe (24) Elm Park Blanaid Mehigan (32) BB 82 (B3 14); 2nd Mgt Keyes (11) Adare Manor, Mary Whelan (13) Tipperary, Orla Kirby (22) Adare Manor; Niamh Keyes (26) Adare Manor 82 (B3 12); 3rd Barbara Carroll (14) Kate O’Connor (19) Mairead Cahill (20) Bernie Firtear (31) 82 (B6 28); All Ceann Sibeal.

MENS: 1st Richard Crean (-1) Fermoy Noel O’Keeffe (14) Fermoy John McGrath (19) Mitchelstown Tim Quaid Fermoy (11) 83 Pts; 2nd TJ Galvin (13) Jonathan Kelliher (12) John O’Connor (15) Alan Teehan (13) 80 Pts.

LADIES: 1st Yvonne Courtney (9) Eileen Healy (10) Ger Galvin (11) Deirdre Galvin (14) All Macroom; 79 Pts (B9 38); 2nd Mary Hickey Keane(26) Mary Whelan (35) Bernie Daly (27) Mgt McAuliffe (29); Ballybunion 79 Pts

MENS: 1ST Senan Carroll (-2) BB Roc Mehigan (8) Milltown Eric Kettler (15) BB Jack Kearney (7) Milltown 86 Pts; 2nd Brendan Daly (9) BB Eamon Fitzmaurice (19) BB Joseph Mulcahy (9)Castlegregory; Brian Mulcahy (10) Hadden Hill 85 Pts; 3rd Kevin Barry, Capt (8), Paul Morkan (9) John Bambury (11) Michael McCarthy (14); Ballybunion 84 Pts.

FIXTURES: Saturday 19th September– Ladies Singles Stableford – Cashen Course; Tuesday 21st September – Newcastle West Exchange Day

SENIOR MENS: Senior Men’s Competitions: Seniors Competition – 9th September, Cashen Course

Fixtures: Thursday 23rd September, Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – 10th September, Cashen Course;

1st Patricia Boyle (17) 21 pts; 2nd Marianne Relihan (26) 20 pts; 3rd Marie Benn (15) 16 pts.

Fixtures: Friday 24th September; Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

BALLYKISTEEN

PRESIDENT'S PRIZE: Our President John Bennett will host his President’s prize this Friday 17th and Saturday 18th September. We wish John ever success for his day Prize giving will be held at 6pm Saturday evening.

SCRATCH CUPS: Scratch Cups Results: Junior Cup; 1st Owen O'Keeffe 73 -8 = 65; 2nd JJ Bennett 77-8= 69; 3rd Adam Long 77 - 6= 71.

Intermediate Cup: 1st Mark Buckley 80-11=69; 2nd Paddy Farrell 82-12= 70; 3rd Thomas Ryan 83-13= 70.

Minor Cup: 1st Richard Bourke 87-17= 70; 2nd David Clohessy. 90-18=72; 3rd Brian Fitzgerald 99-25=74

SENIOR: Senior Results: Tuesday 7th September; 1st Patsy Ryan, Bob Heuston, Billy Higgins Peter Ryan; 2nd Paddy Moloney, Pat O'Connell, Mick Barry, Gareth Barry; 3rd John Russell, Nicholas Riordan, Bertie Quirke, Pat Duggan.

Club Fundraiser: Our Club fundraiser is now available to do on line. Any queries please contact Adrian Usher.



BALLYNEETY

RESULTS: Men, Open singles; 1st Tony McMahoney 42 points; 2nd Niall Benson 41 points; 3rd Shane Gavin 40 points.

PRO PRIZE: Pro prize to the men sponsored by Donal McSweeney; 1st Sean Arthur 44 points; 2nd Frank Balfry 43 points b/9; 3rd Colm O'Driscoll 43 points; Gross John A Moran 41 points; 4th Darragh Farraher 42 points b/9.

SENIORS: Seniors Champagne Scramble: 1st Eamon McGrath, Tom Carroll, Robby Bogan & James Leonard 62.1; 2nd Ray Daly, Martin Bourke, William Whelton, Vincent Mc Elligott 60.8; 3rd John Malone, Michael McCoy, Eddie Sheehan, & Martin Sexton 58 points. Congratulations to Alan Enright who had hole in one 15th par 3.

Seniors Captain's Prize: Pat Hastings, Tuesday 28th September.

FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser Split the pot 50/50. Congratulations to Marie O'Brien who wins €120. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00.

DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Friday Open Singles 10th September;

1st Ken Breen 42 pts; 2nd Eamon Power 39pts; Gross Jason Ryan 36pts; 3rd Alan Leamy 39pts.

9 Hole Competition: Week ending 10th September; 1st Billy O’Mahoney 19 pts; 2nd David O’Brien 19 pts; 3rd Shane O’Brien 19 pts.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford: Weekend, September 12; 1st Shane O'Brien 43pts; 2nd Brian McNamara 41pts; 3rd Jack Hannon 41pts; 18+ Robin Mounsey 39pts; Gross Killian Howard 35pts.

Ladies Autumn Major: 1st Mairead Bergin 38pts; 2nd Geraldine Ryan 36pts; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 23pts; 3rd Suzanne McConway 35pts; 4th Julie Fitzgerald 35pts; N.P. Geraldine Ryan; L.D. Siobhan Fitzpatrick; Front 9 Catherine Quinn 20pts; Back 9 Mairead Toomey 19pts; 9 Hole Collette Torpey 19pts.

LIMERICK

LADIES: Maurer Cup; 5th & 7th September

SPONSOR: Fitzpatrick Business Systems; 1st Nuala Kilroy P/H 21 41pts; 2nd Grainne D’Alton P/H 6 40pts; Best Gross Siobhan Conway P/H 10 28 gross pts; 3rd Marie McConn P/H 31 39pts; 4th Niamh Lenehan P/H 30 39pts (B9); 9 hole Competition: 1st Caroline McMahon P/H 26 21pts

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results for Wednesday, September 8: Classic Qualifier, Team 1: Pat McLoughlin, J.A. Culhane, Tom Twomey & Jim Kelly; Team 2: Pat Power, Pat O’ Brien, Dan Cannon & Richard Wilkins.

FIXTURES: Wednesday, September 15th: 2 ball scramble as per normal. Please note: We are reverting to Mondays again from Monday, September 20. The tee time allocation is from 9.30am to 11.20am and because of Covid restrictions you will still need to book through the BRS time sheet. The first 20 names on the time sheet are asked to arrive in the clubhouse bar for the first draw which will take place at 9.15. The draw for the remaining names will take place at 10am. Completed scorecards should be returned (as normal) in the box provided.

TIPPERARY

RESULTS: Tuesday 7th September; Open Singles; 1st; Thomas O’Donovan (9) 39pts; 2nd; Peter O’Sullivan (23) 38pts; 3rd; Steven Murray (3) 38 pts.

OPEN SINGLES: Saturday 11th September, Open Singles, Sponsored by Kickham House, Mr Frank Spillane; 1st; Michael Keaty (19) 40 pts; 2nd; Shane Maher (20) 39 pts; 3rd; Cormac Maher (13) 38 pts

FOURBALL: Sunday, September 12; Murray Fourball, Sponsored by the McCormack Family; 1st; Eamon Mulcahy, Shane Mulcahy 44 pts; 2nd; James O’Brien, Jim McGlynn 43 pts. Weekly 9 hole completion; Winner; Denis Connolly (9) 19pts.

FIXTURES: Sunday, September 19; Vice Captains Prize Mr Michael O’Brien.

SENIORS: Seniors Results 09/09/2021; First Joe Fitzgerald (12) 38 pts; Second Brian Devlin (15) 37 pts; Third Danny Drennan (14) 36 pts.