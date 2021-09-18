Search

18/09/2021

Four places remain up for grabs in the Limerick IHC quarter final line-up

Limerick

Croagh-Kilfinny play Knockaderry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE final round group games in the Nick Grene Limerick intermediate hurling championship take place this weekend.

Four places remain up for grabs in the quarter final line-up, while relegation issues also have to be finalised.

Fur of the eight quarter finalists are known – Bruree, Granagh-Ballingarry, Croom and Knockaderry.

Bruree and Granagh-Ballingarry meet in a tie to determine who tops the group, in which Tournafulla are already confirmed as one of the four sides to contest the relegation series.

Pallasgreen meet Hospital-Herbertstown – the winner will join Croom and the losing side into relegation. A draw will be sufficient for the east Limerick men.

Feohanagh must wait on the result between Knockaderry and Croagh-Kilfinny to determine will it be a relegation play-off or quarter final next. Feohanagh drew with Croagh-Kilfinny and then lost by two points to Knockaderry. Therefore a draw or win would see Croagh-Kilfinny progress – a one point defeat would also suffice for the 2020 JAHC winners.

Only a big Kilmallock win over Effin can force The Balbec into the knockout stages and deny last year's finalists Na Piarsaigh

Nick Grene IHC Round Three

Bruree v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday September 18 in Croom at 5.30pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Pallasgreen on Sunday September 19 in Kilteely at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Knockaderry on Sunday September 19 in Newcastle West at 1pm

Kilmallock v Effin on Sunday September 19 in Kilbreedy at 1pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media