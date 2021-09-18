Four places remain up for grabs in the Limerick IHC quarter final line-up

Croagh-Kilfinny play Knockaderry
THE final round group games in the Nick Grene Limerick intermediate hurling championship take place this weekend.
Four places remain up for grabs in the quarter final line-up, while relegation issues also have to be finalised.
Fur of the eight quarter finalists are known – Bruree, Granagh-Ballingarry, Croom and Knockaderry.
Bruree and Granagh-Ballingarry meet in a tie to determine who tops the group, in which Tournafulla are already confirmed as one of the four sides to contest the relegation series.
Pallasgreen meet Hospital-Herbertstown – the winner will join Croom and the losing side into relegation. A draw will be sufficient for the east Limerick men.
Feohanagh must wait on the result between Knockaderry and Croagh-Kilfinny to determine will it be a relegation play-off or quarter final next. Feohanagh drew with Croagh-Kilfinny and then lost by two points to Knockaderry. Therefore a draw or win would see Croagh-Kilfinny progress – a one point defeat would also suffice for the 2020 JAHC winners.
Only a big Kilmallock win over Effin can force The Balbec into the knockout stages and deny last year's finalists Na Piarsaigh
Nick Grene IHC Round Three
Bruree v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday September 18 in Croom at 5.30pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Pallasgreen on Sunday September 19 in Kilteely at 1pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Knockaderry on Sunday September 19 in Newcastle West at 1pm
Kilmallock v Effin on Sunday September 19 in Kilbreedy at 1pm
