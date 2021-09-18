Four places remain up for grabs in the Limerick IHC quarter final line-up

THE final round group games in the Nick Grene Limerick intermediate hurling championship take place this weekend.

Four places remain up for grabs in the quarter final line-up, while relegation issues also have to be finalised.

Fur of the eight quarter finalists are known – Bruree, Granagh-Ballingarry, Croom and Knockaderry.

Bruree and Granagh-Ballingarry meet in a tie to determine who tops the group, in which Tournafulla are already confirmed as one of the four sides to contest the relegation series.

Pallasgreen meet Hospital-Herbertstown – the winner will join Croom and the losing side into relegation. A draw will be sufficient for the east Limerick men.

Feohanagh must wait on the result between Knockaderry and Croagh-Kilfinny to determine will it be a relegation play-off or quarter final next. Feohanagh drew with Croagh-Kilfinny and then lost by two points to Knockaderry. Therefore a draw or win would see Croagh-Kilfinny progress – a one point defeat would also suffice for the 2020 JAHC winners.

Only a big Kilmallock win over Effin can force The Balbec into the knockout stages and deny last year's finalists Na Piarsaigh

Nick Grene IHC Round Three

Bruree v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday September 18 in Croom at 5.30pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Pallasgreen on Sunday September 19 in Kilteely at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Knockaderry on Sunday September 19 in Newcastle West at 1pm

Kilmallock v Effin on Sunday September 19 in Kilbreedy at 1pm