34 teams set out in search of silverware in the Limerick club camogie championships

THE varying Limerick club camogie championships commence this Sunday, September 19.

In total 34 different teams have entered across five tiers of competition.

In the Neville Jewellers Senior Championship, the seven teams are divided into two groups - Group 1 has four teams made up of 2019 winners Newcastle West, 2018 winners and current league Champions Ahane, along with newly promoted Bruff and Crecora, while Group 2 has three teams, which see current champions, Killeedy joined by Granagh-Ballingarry and Na Piarsaigh.

Group games will be played on Sunday September 19, Sunday October 3 and Sunday October 17. The semi finals are fixed for October 31 with the county final on November 21.

The Niche Sports Data Intermediate Championship will have eight teams battling it out to be crowned champions, with Killeedy and Newcastle West’s second teams, Ballyagran and Murroe-Boher making up Group 1, while Templeglantine, Monaleen, Croagh-Kilfinny and Cappamore are the teams in Group 2.

Group games will again be played on Sunday September 19, Sunday October 3 and Sunday October 17. The semi finals are fixed for October 31 with the county final on November 21.

The Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior A Championship will be contested by six teams- Mungret St Pauls, Ballybrown, Blackrock-Effin, Galbally, Adare and Patrickswell.

The Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior B Championship has a total of nine teams with Knockaderry, Kilmallock, St Ailbes, Doon, Tournafulla and Monaleen joined by the second teams of Granagh-Ballingarry, Bruff and Na Piarsaigh.

In the Pat Ryan Financial Services 12-a-side junior competition there are 4 teams - Ahane, Crecora and Mungret St Pauls' second teams alongside Killeedy’s third team.

FIXTURES

All game Sunday September 19 - First named team has home venue

Neville Jewellers Senior Club Championship Round

Newcastle West v Ahane at 11.30am

Crecora v Bruff at 11.30am

Killeedy v Granagh-Ballingarry at 11.30am



Niche Sports Data Intermediate Championship Round 1

Ballyagran v Murroe-Boher at 11.30am

Newcastle West B v Killeedy B at 11.30am

Templeglantine v Croagh-Kilfinny at 11.30am

Monaleen v Cappamore at 11.30am

Pat Ryan Finiancial Services Junior A Championship Round 1

Blackrock-Effin v Galbally at 2.30pm

Adare v Patrickswell at 2.30pm

Pat Ryan Finiancial Services Junior B Championship Round 1

Doon v Ballybrown at 2.30pm

St Ailbes v Blackrock-Effin B at 2.30pm

Kilmallock v Tournafulla at 2.30pm

Knockaderry v Granagh-Ballingarry B at 2.30pm