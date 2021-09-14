Search

14/09/2021

Munster Rugby confirm signing of ex-Melbourne Rebels hooker

Munster Rugby have confirmed the signing of former Melbourne Rebels hooker Declan Moore Pic: Melbourne Rebels Website

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed the signing of hooker Declan Moore for the 2021/22 season.

Twenty four-year-old Moore, who is Irish-qualified, is a former Melbourne Rebels player.

Moore, who was born in New Zealand, moved to Australia at an early age and played the game as a South Coogee Red Devils junior before eventually making a name for himself at Sydney University Rugby Club.

Munster players are preparing for their opening fixture in the new United Rugby Championship against Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 25 (7.35pm).

The province reports no fresh injury news following Saturday’s pre-season game in Exeter with 31 players featuring in the 31-19 win at Sandy Park. 

In squad news, Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray return to the HPC this week to begin their respective pre-season training programmes. The duo were in action for the British & Irish Lions during their summer tour in South Africa.

On the injury front, Chris Farrell is undergoing rehabilitation for an abdominal injury.

RG Snyman (knee) and John Hodnett (achilles) are both following modified training programmes and progressing well.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy player Jonathan Wren suffered a thigh injury in the Munster Challenge Match earlier this month and will require rehab with the medical department.

Fellow Academy player Conor Phillips has been included in the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for their upcoming World Series events in Canada.

Continuing to rehab: Jason Jenkins (shoulder), Kevin O’Byrne (leg), John Hodnett (achilles), RG Snyman (knee).

