Search

11/09/2021

Mungret-St Paul's edge past Cappamore in Limerick Premier IHC

Mungret-St Paul's edge past Cappamore in Limerick Premier IHC

Mungret-St Paul's midfielder Rory Duff in possession

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at Claughaun

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S made it two wins from two in this year's Limerick Premier IHC after scoring a hard earned 1-18 to 2-13 victory over a resilient Cappamore side at Childers Road on Saturday evening.

The battle of the two opening round Group 1 winners turned out to be a highly competitive, entertaining contest played in favourable weather conditions.

There was little between the sides throughout, but Mungret-St Paul's slightly greater scoring power saw the city side edge the outcome in the end. 

The winners led 1-4 to 1-3 at the first water break, thanks to a fast start which saw Liam Lynch's early pointed free quickly followed by a Niall Mulcahy goal following neat build up play from Lynch and Brian Barry.

Cappamore responded with a terrific individual goal from Bill Creamer in the 11th minute, while the same player also pointed from play to go with two pointed frees from Liam O'Donnell.

Mungret led by a single point at half-time, 1-10 to 2-6 as Conor Lenihan and Lynch added points.

Resilient Cappamore hit back with a 23rd minute goal from Joe Lonergan as he was found by a Sean Whelan delivery.

The second half produced more of the same, with little between the sides. The Mungret advantage was out to two points by the second water break, 1-14 to 2-9, with an inspurational point from Cappamore's John Ryan the pick of the third quarter scores. 

While Cappamore remained right on their opponents' coat tails through the final quarter and drew within a point when Lonergan pointed in the 59th minute, Mungret managed to retain a slender lead and top scorer Lynch fired them into a two-point advantage in stoppage time.

Cappamore, who had defeated Knockainey by five points in their opening group fixtures, 

Mungret-St Paul's will round off their group fixtures in the Limerick Premier IHC with a meeting against Knockainey back at Childers Road on Sunday, September 19, while Cappamore take on Murroe-Boher in Caherconlish on the same day at the same time. 

SCORERS: Mungret-St Paul's: Liam Lynch 0-9 (0-6 frees), Niall Mulcahy 1-4, Brian Barry 0-2, Barry Duff, Eoghan Mulcahy, Conor Lenihan 0-1 each. Cappamore: Liam O'Donnell 0-7 (all frees), Joe Lonergan 1-3, Bill Creamer 1-2, John Ryan 0-1.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media