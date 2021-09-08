Limerick Celtics sign former St Francis University guard

Former St Francis University guard Andre Wolford who is joining Limerick Celtics
LIMERICK Celtics have just signed former St Francis University guard Andre Wolford for the upcoming 2021 - 2022 Men's National League season.
Andre played his college basketball for St Francis University (PA) and was on of the nations top three point shooters.
Limerick Celtics are really looking forward to having Andre as part of our Men's National league team for the new season which officially starts on October 9th with a Men's home game v St Pauls Killarney at 7.15pm in St Munchin's College Sportshall.
