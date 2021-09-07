Limerick club rugby fixtures - September 8 to 15

This is a busy period on the club rugby front in Limerick
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated
Wednesday, September 8
North Under 20 League Section A: Bruff v Shannon, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Young Munster v Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;
Section B: Ennis v Old Crescent, Ennis, 7.30pm;
Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne;
North Under 17 Development League: Shannon v St. Senan's, Coonagh, 7pm;
Friday, September 10
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Cashel v Shannon, Cashel, 8pm;
McInerney Cup: Ardscoil Old Boys v Garryowen, 4G UL, 7.30pm;
Fethard v Young Munster, Fethard, 8pm;
Dennehy Cup Semi-Final: Dolphin v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm;
Junior 2 Friendly: Ballincollig v Douglas, Tanner Park, 6.45pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Clonakilty, Cobh, 7pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park, 7pm;
Saturday, September 11
Women's Inter Provincial: Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 5pm;
Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 7.30pm;
Girls Under 18 Provincial: Connacht v Ulster, Parsonstown, 1pm
Leinster v Munster, Parsonstown, 3pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park;
Nenagh Ormond v Midleton, Nenagh;
Old Crescent v Kilfeacle, Rosbrien;
Sunday's Well v Highfield, Musgrave Park;
U.C.C. v Garryowen, Mardyke;
U.L. Bohemian v Dolphin, 4GUL;
Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park;
Transfield Cup: Old Crescent v St. Mary's, Rosbrien, 4.30pm;
Richmond v Shannon, Canal Bank;
St. Senan's v Abbeyfeale, Jim Slattery Park;
Thomond v Newcastle West, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Ballyrandle Cup: Dungarvan v Waterpark, Dungarvan, 5.30pm;
Under 20 Friendly: Garryowen v Cork Constitution, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Clanwilliam v Clonakilty, Clanwilliam Park, 2pm;
Clonmel v Cashel-Thurles, Clonmel, 7pm;
Highfield v Skibbereen, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Muskerry v Ballincollig, Ballyanly, 12.30pm;
Young Munster v Newcastle West, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Highfield, Cobh, 1.30pm;
Fermoy v Youghal, Fermoy, 12pm;
St. Michael's v Bandon, Dublin, 11.30am;
St. Michael's B v Bandon B, Dublin, 11.30am;
Under 14 Friendly: Bandon v St. Michael's, Bandon, 11am;
Bandon B v St. Michael's B, Bandon, 11am;
Sunday, September 12
Cork County Cup Semi-Finals: Mallow v Clonakilty, Mallow;
Old Christians v Muskerry, Rathcooney;
O'Neill Cup Semi-Finals: Ballincollig v Youghal, Tanner Park;
Charleville v Kinsale, Charleville;
Garryowen Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Fethard, Nenagh;
McElligott Cup Section A: Killarney v Tralee, Killarney;
Section B: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin, Ballydavid;
Dennehy Cup Semi-Final: Highfield v Cork Consitution, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Muskerry Cup: Cobh Pirates v Muskerry, Cobh, 12pm;
North Under 17 Development League: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
North Under 15 League Section 1: Newcastle West v Ennis, Newcastle West, 11.30am;
Shannon Blacks v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Section 2: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Young Munster v U.L. Bohemian, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
North Under 13 Development League: Garryowen v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Newcastle West v Nenagh Ormond, Newcastle West, 12pm;
Old Crescent v Kilrush, Rosbrien, 11.30am;
Shannon Blue v Ennis, Coonagh, 11.30am;
St. Mary's v Charleville, Grove Island, 11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Bruff, Annacotty, 12.30am;
Under 18 Friendly: Killarney v Chorca Dhuibhne, Killarney, 12pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Castletroy College, 10.30am;
Under 16 Friendly: Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Newcastle West v Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West, 10.30am;
Monday, September 13
Under 18 Friendly: Fermoy v Youghal, Fermoy, 8pm;
Wednesday, September 15
North Under 20 League Section A: Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle v Bruff, Clanwilliam Park, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Section B: Old Crescent v Garryowen, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Ennis, Annacotty, 7.30pm;
North Under 17 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis, Clairsford, 7pm;
Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle, 7pm;
Newport v Shannon, Newport, 7pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Bruff, Annacotty, 7pm;
