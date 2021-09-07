Search

07/09/2021

Limerick club rugby fixtures - September 8 to 15

This is a busy period on the club rugby front in Limerick

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated  

Wednesday, September 8                                                                             

North Under 20 League Section A: Bruff v Shannon, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm; 

Young Munster v Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm; 

Section B: Ennis v Old Crescent, Ennis, 7.30pm; 

Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne;             

North Under 17 Development League: Shannon v St. Senan's, Coonagh, 7pm; 

Friday, September 10                                                                                       

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Cashel v Shannon, Cashel, 8pm; 

McInerney Cup: Ardscoil Old Boys v Garryowen, 4G UL, 7.30pm; 

Fethard v Young Munster, Fethard, 8pm; 

Dennehy Cup Semi-Final: Dolphin v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm; 

Junior 2 Friendly: Ballincollig v Douglas, Tanner Park, 6.45pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Clonakilty, Cobh, 7pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park, 7pm; 

Saturday, September 11                                                                               

Women's Inter Provincial: Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 5pm; 

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 7.30pm; 

Girls Under 18 Provincial: Connacht v Ulster, Parsonstown, 1pm 

Leinster v Munster, Parsonstown, 3pm; 

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park;             

Nenagh Ormond v Midleton, Nenagh;   

Old Crescent v Kilfeacle, Rosbrien;      

Sunday's Well v Highfield, Musgrave Park;      

U.C.C. v Garryowen, Mardyke;            

U.L. Bohemian v Dolphin, 4GUL;        

Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park;          

Transfield Cup: Old Crescent v St. Mary's, Rosbrien, 4.30pm; 

Richmond v Shannon, Canal Bank;       

St. Senan's v Abbeyfeale, Jim Slattery Park;      

Thomond v Newcastle West, Liam Fitzgerald Park;      

Ballyrandle Cup: Dungarvan v Waterpark, Dungarvan, 5.30pm; 

Under 20 Friendly: Garryowen v Cork Constitution, Dooradoyle, 12pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Clanwilliam v Clonakilty, Clanwilliam Park, 2pm; 

Clonmel v Cashel-Thurles, Clonmel, 7pm; 

Highfield v Skibbereen, Woodleigh Park, 12pm; 

Muskerry v Ballincollig, Ballyanly, 12.30pm; 

Young Munster v Newcastle West, Derryknockane, 12pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Highfield, Cobh, 1.30pm; 

Fermoy v Youghal, Fermoy, 12pm; 

St. Michael's v Bandon, Dublin, 11.30am; 

St. Michael's B v Bandon B, Dublin, 11.30am; 

Under 14 Friendly: Bandon v St. Michael's, Bandon, 11am; 

Bandon B v St. Michael's B, Bandon, 11am; 

Sunday, September 12                                                                                  

Cork County Cup Semi-Finals: Mallow v Clonakilty, Mallow;          

Old Christians v Muskerry, Rathcooney;          

O'Neill Cup Semi-Finals: Ballincollig v Youghal, Tanner Park;          

Charleville v Kinsale, Charleville;         

Garryowen Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Fethard, Nenagh;            

McElligott Cup Section A: Killarney v Tralee, Killarney;       

Section B: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin, Ballydavid;  

Dennehy Cup Semi-Final: Highfield v Cork Consitution, Woodleigh Park, 12pm; 

Muskerry Cup: Cobh Pirates v Muskerry, Cobh, 12pm; 

North Under 17 Development League: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am; 

North Under 15 League Section 1: Newcastle West v Ennis, Newcastle West, 11.30am; 

Shannon Blacks v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 11.30am; 

Section 2: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am; 

Young Munster v U.L. Bohemian, Derryknockane, 11.30am; 

North Under 13 Development League: Garryowen v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm; 

Newcastle West v Nenagh Ormond, Newcastle West, 12pm; 

Old Crescent v Kilrush, Rosbrien, 11.30am; 

Shannon Blue v Ennis, Coonagh, 11.30am; 

St. Mary's v Charleville, Grove Island, 11.30am; 

U.L. Bohemian v Bruff, Annacotty, 12.30am; 

Under 18 Friendly: Killarney v Chorca Dhuibhne, Killarney, 12pm; 

U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Castletroy College, 10.30am; 

Under 16 Friendly: Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 12pm; 

Under 14 Friendly: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm; 

Newcastle West v Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West, 10.30am; 

Monday, September 13                                                                                   

Under 18 Friendly: Fermoy v Youghal, Fermoy, 8pm; 

Wednesday, September 15                                                                             

North Under 20 League Section A: Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle v Bruff, Clanwilliam Park, 7.30pm; 

Shannon  v Young Munster, Coonagh, 7.30pm; 

Section B: Old Crescent v Garryowen, Rosbrien, 7.30pm; 

U.L. Bohemian v Ennis, Annacotty, 7.30pm; 

North Under 17 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis, Clairsford, 7pm; 

Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle, 7pm; 

Newport v Shannon, Newport, 7pm; 

U.L. Bohemian v Bruff, Annacotty, 7pm; 

