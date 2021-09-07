Munster Rugby issue positive injury update on World Cup winner RG Snyman

THE Munster squad continue their pre-season training programme this week ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park (3pm).

Munster reported today Tuesday that their South African World Cup winners RG Snyman is stepping up his rehabilitation this week and will follow a modified training programme.

Munster have indicated that if Snyman continues to progress positively, he is expected to be available for a possible return to action in October.

Saturday’s Munster Challenge Match saw Limerick scrum-half Neil Cronin make a welcome return to action after a long-term knee injury.

Mike Haley (groin) and Dan Goggin (thigh) both return to training this week.

Jason Jenkins sustained a low-grade shoulder injury in training but is expected to be back training in the next few weeks.

John Hodnett is making good progress with his rehabilitation from an achilles tendon injury and is in line to begin a modified training programme in the coming weeks.

The 10 Munster players who lined out for Ireland in the Vodafone Summer Series are not available for selection this weekend.

On the Academy front, Jonathan Wren suffered a thigh injury in the Munster Challenge Match and will be assessed this week with the medical department to determine the extent of the injury.

Daniel Okeke sustained a concussion and will enter the return to play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

Continuing to rehab: Kevin O’Byrne (leg), Jason Jenkins (shoulder), John Hodnett (achilles), RG Snyman (knee).