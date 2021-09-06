Limerick scrum-half Neil Cronin makes Munster return after lengthy lay-off

Munster scrum-half Neil Cronin, who has returned to action after injury
MUNSTER Rugby scrum-half Neil Cronin made a welcome return from a long-term injury in the province's in-house challenge fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday.
Limerick scrum-half Cronin sustained an ACL injury while training with Munster last October, but has now returned to full fitness after a lengthy lay-off.
Twenty eight-year-old Cronin has made 24 appearances for Munster to date, scoring two tries.
The 28-year-old impressed when coming on against Scarlets in the season opener in early October, 2020, but was unlucky to sustain a long-term injury while training later that month.
He signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster last March that will see them remain with the province until at least June 2023.
Munster's 60-minute training match at Thomond Park at the weekend ended with a 38-21 final scoreline in favour of Munster Grey over Munster Red. A total of 38 players featured in the game, including the returned Simon Zebo.
Next up for Munster Rugby is an away pre-season clash with Exeter at Sandy Park on Saturday (3pm).
Munster Red: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Conor Phillips; Jack Crowley, Rowan Osborne; Liam O’Connor, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fearghail O’Donoghue; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke. Replacements: Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy.
Munster Grey: Simon Zebo; Jonathan Wren, Liam Coombes, Rory Scannell (C), Ethan Coughlan; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; John Forde, Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Ronan Loughnane, James French, Alan Flannery, Darragh French.
More News
Mayor of the city and county of Limrick, Cllr Daniel Butler helped launch the pilot initiative at St Patrick's GAA club | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
The figures have been collated by the divisional drugs unit which is based at Henry Street garda station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.