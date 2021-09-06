Limerick scrum-half Neil Cronin makes Munster return after lengthy lay-off

MUNSTER Rugby scrum-half Neil Cronin made a welcome return from a long-term injury in the province's in-house challenge fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Limerick scrum-half Cronin sustained an ACL injury while training with Munster last October, but has now returned to full fitness after a lengthy lay-off.

Twenty eight-year-old Cronin has made 24 appearances for Munster to date, scoring two tries.

The 28-year-old impressed when coming on against Scarlets in the season opener in early October, 2020, but was unlucky to sustain a long-term injury while training later that month.

He signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster last March that will see them remain with the province until at least June 2023.

Munster's 60-minute training match at Thomond Park at the weekend ended with a 38-21 final scoreline in favour of Munster Grey over Munster Red. A total of 38 players featured in the game, including the returned Simon Zebo.

Next up for Munster Rugby is an away pre-season clash with Exeter at Sandy Park on Saturday (3pm).

Munster Red: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Conor Phillips; Jack Crowley, Rowan Osborne; Liam O’Connor, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fearghail O’Donoghue; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke. Replacements: Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy.

Munster Grey: Simon Zebo; Jonathan Wren, Liam Coombes, Rory Scannell (C), Ethan Coughlan; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; John Forde, Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Ronan Loughnane, James French, Alan Flannery, Darragh French.