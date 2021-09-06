Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee in top form on the track

Mother Country holds off Yermanthere to win at Gowran Park for Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
BALLINGARRY jockey Billy Lee made it 35 winners for the season when landing the seven-furlong handicap on the Willie McCreery-trained 6/1 chance Mother Country at on Wednesday last.
Lee made all the running on the three-year-old when gamely held off the late challenge of the gambled-on 11/4 favourite Yermanthere by half a length.
Lee and Shanagolden jocley Chris Hayes were both winners on the card at Clonmel on Thursday. Lee landed the two-mile handicap on the Tom Mullins-trained Takarengo, the 5/1 shot coming out best in a three-way photo-finish. He beat the James Nash-trained Dark Angel by a head with Groveman, trained by Eric McNamara and ridden by his son Emmet, a neck away in third place.
Much earlier in the afternoon, Chris Hayes had won the fillies’ maiden on the Kevin Prendergast-trained Shahaada, the 7/4 favourite. He had an easier time on the three-year-old, scoring by a length and three-parts from the Lee-ridden 5/2 shot Give Her A Squeeze.
Curragh-based Patrick Hayes won the track’s final race of 2021 when the Peter McLoughlin-owned and bred Watergrange Jack won the bumper under Patrick Mullins at Kilbeggan on Friday evening. The strong 15/8 favourite beat Eoin Griffin’s 9/2 chance One Last Tango by three-parts of a length.
Hayes’ brother Chris partnered another winner for Kevin Prendergast as Mumayaz came out best in a photo-finish to the seven-furlong nursery handicap at Down Royal on the same evening. The well-supported 7/2 favourite scored by a short-head from the Padraig Roche-trained Walking On Clouds.
Billy Lee was also on the mark at the meeting when taking the five-furlong maiden on the Willie McCreery-trained Red Wasp. The 7/1 chance prevailed by half a length from Denis Hogan’s Elegant Ellen.
Upcoming Fixtures
Galway – Monday, September 6 (First Race 4.05pm)
Galway – Tuesday, September 7 (First Race 3.55pm)
Cork – Wednesday, September 8 (First Race 4.05pm)
Ballinrobe – Friday, September 10 (First Race 3.55pm)
Leopardstown – Saturday, September 11 (First Race 12.40pm)
Curragh – Sunday, September 12 (First Race 1.45pm)
More News
Mayor of the city and county of Limrick, Cllr Daniel Butler helped launch the pilot initiative at St Patrick's GAA club | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
The figures have been collated by the divisional drugs unit which is based at Henry Street garda station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.