Limerick referee gets All-Ireland final role in Croke Park this weekend

Referee Kevin O'Brien
A LIMERICK referee has been selected as one of the three referees appointed to take charge of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships Finals in Croke Park this Sunday September 12.
Patrickswell's Kevin O'Brien will referee the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final in the first of a triple header in GAA headquarters this Sunday.
Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny) will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior Championship Final and Conor Quinlan from Galway was appointed to referee the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship final.
The All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final is between Armagh and Wexford and has a 12noon start and will be live on RTE2 television.
This is O'Brien's first All-Ireland inter-county Championship Final appointment but he was selected as the man in the middle for the 2019 All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final between Raharney and Clanmaurice.
He also took charge of this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate semi final between Kilkenny and Meath and the 2019 AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi final.
O'Brien is involved with the Patrickswell club and at present is the U16 and Minor Camogie manager.
In Sunday's final, he will have a standby referee in Gavin Donegan (Dublin) and lineman in Mike Ryan (Galway); 4th Official: John McDonagh (Galway) and 5th Official: Mike Ryan (Tipperary).
