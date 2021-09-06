Search

Limerick referee gets All-Ireland final role in Croke Park this weekend

Referee Kevin O'Brien

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK referee has been selected as one of the three referees appointed to take charge of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships Finals in Croke Park this Sunday September 12.

Patrickswell's Kevin O'Brien will referee the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final in the first of a triple header in GAA headquarters this Sunday.

Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny) will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior Championship Final and Conor Quinlan from Galway was appointed to referee the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship final.

The All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final is between Armagh and Wexford and has a 12noon start and will be live on RTE2 television.

This is O'Brien's first All-Ireland inter-county Championship Final appointment but he was selected as the man in the middle for the 2019 All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final between Raharney and Clanmaurice.

He also took charge of this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate semi final between Kilkenny and Meath and the 2019 AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi final.

O'Brien is involved with the Patrickswell club and at present is the U16 and Minor Camogie manager.

In Sunday's final, he will have a standby referee in Gavin Donegan (Dublin) and lineman in Mike Ryan (Galway); 4th Official: John McDonagh (Galway) and 5th Official: Mike Ryan (Tipperary).

