Adam English notches 16-points to steer Doon to a Limerick SHC victory over Patrickswell

DOON just edged a stormy affair against Patrickswell in this Sunday's opening round of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

In the LIT Gaelic Grounds it finished Doon 0-27, Patrickswell 1-23.

There were three red cards.

The first came before the throw-in for Patrickswell's Kevin O'Brien for what appears to have been an off the ball incident with Richie English as the players lined up.

Then at the second half throw-in came the second red card - Doon's Cian O'Donovan off for a wild pull.

And, in injury time Patrickswell were down to 13 when sub Paudie Maher was shown a red card.

This was a game in which teenage debutante Adam English finished with 16-points - five from play.

The game was level 0-12 each at half time.

Undeterred by the pre-match red card 14-man Patrickswell hit the ground running and had four points scored before Doon opened their account in the fourth minute. Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane with points from play in the early Patrickswell run of scores.

Then came six successive points for Doon for a 0-6 0-4 lead inside 10-minutes.

Barry Murphy and Mikey O'Brien among this salvo for the east Limerick men who had teenage debutante Adam English on free-taking duties.

The lead for those in red was out to 0-8 to 0-5 after 13-minutues with Eddie Stokes breaking from midfield to score.

But The Well had three scores to level the tie, 0-8 each at the water break.

Another three scores followed unanswered on the resumption and those six points now had Patrickswell 0-11 to 0-8 clear with Diarmaid Byrnes leading the charge.

Pat Ryan and Barry Murphy scores levelled it up for the third time to leave it 0-12 each at the interval.

Then came the second red card - Cian O'Donovan off at the restart of the second half.

In the third quarter Patrickswell were to score just twice - Cian Lynch with one from play.

That Lynch score left it 0-14 each - level for the fifth time and five minutes gone in the new half.

Then came six in a row for Doon - Adam English leading the way.

So it was 0-20 to 0-14 at the second half water break on 46-minutes.

English and Ryan had points and Doon were 0-25 to 0-20 ahead on 60-minutes but referee Johnny Murphy was to play nine minutes of injury time.

In the final puck came a consolation goal from Cian Lynch.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.