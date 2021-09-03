Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Treaty United face crunch Cobh Ramblers league fixture at Markets Field

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United resume their bid to secure a promotion play-off position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tonight, Friday, 7.45pm, when hosting Cobh Ramblers in a crucial fixture at the Markets Field.

Treaty will be aiming to record their first win in four league fixtures when hosting Cobh, following a draw and two defeats in their last three league fixtures.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side picked up a precious point when securing a hard fought 1-1 draw with basement side Wexford FC at the Markets Field in their most recent fixture.

Teams down to fifth will be involved in the promotion play-offs at the end of the season.

Fifth-placed Treaty enjoy an eight-point lead over sixth-placed Athlone Town with seven games to go.

Friday's game is Treaty's third last home fixture. Treaty also host Cork City and Athlone Town at the Markets Field in the comong weeks.

