03/09/2021

Eights clubs set out in drive for promotion to senior hurling in Limerick Premier IHC

Representatives from the eight clubs pictured from the air during the PIHC launch at the Lyons of Limerick showroom. PIC: Diarmuid Greene

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE 2021 Lyons of Limerick sponsored Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship commences this Friday evening.

There are two groups of four with three group games for each side across the next three weekends.

The top two teams in each group will reach the semi finals with the bottom team in each group in a play-off to determine who drops down to the IHC for 2022.

There are two games this Friday evening.

In Group One, 2020 finalists Mungret St Pauls play a Murroe-Boher side who were relegated down from senior last season.

The other game, in Group Two, is between Bruff and Glenroe who were both beaten semi finalists last year.

On Saturday, in Group One, Knockainey, who are in their second year down from senior, play Cappamore, who are in their third year down from senior.

On Sunday, in Group Two, newcomers Newcastle West play a Dromin-Athlacca side that won the relegation play-off last year.

Lyons Limerick Premier IHC

Mungret St Pauls v Murroe-Boher on Friday September 3 in Bruff at 6.45pm

Bruff v Glenroe on Friday September 3 in Kilmallock at 6.45pm

Knockainey v Cappamore on Saturday September 4 in Kilteely at 6.45pm

Newcastle West v Dromin-Athlacca on Sunday September 5 in Mick Neville Park at 1.00pm

