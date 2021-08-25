WATCH: Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain 'delighted' to reach final on Paralympic debut

LIMERICK teenager Róisín Ní Riain enjoyed a terrific Paralympic debut in Tokyo earlier today when reaching the S13 100m Butterfly final in a new personal best time.

Sixtree-year-old Ní Riain, from Drombanna, knocked almost three seconds off her personal best by finishing third in her S13 100m Butterfly heat in 1:08.18 to earn a place in her first final where she finished eighth in 1:09.26 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Ni Riain wasn’t fazed by being involved in a race that produced a new Paralympic record of 1:02.65 from Italy’s Carlotta Gilli.

Afterwards Limerick Swimming Club member Ní Riain said: “I prefer to think of it just as a race – get in and swim as fast as you can.

“I’m delighted to get out and race in a Paralympic final.

“The time was a bit slower than this morning but, that’s OK, hopefully I can work on that."

Talented teenager Ní Riain recently completed Transition Year in all-Irish secondary school Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh and is the youngest member of Team Ireland competing at the Paralympics. She is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.

Róisín Ní Riain is coached by John Szaranek and will compete in the S13 100m Backstroke, 400m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 100m breastroke in Tokyo in the coming days.

Ni Riain announced her arrival on the world stage with a string of impressive swims at the World Para Swimming Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy in April.

She made her championship debut at the European Championships in Madeira in May 2021 where she won a bronze medal in the S13 backstroke in 1:09:37. She also made five other European finals and was fourth in 100m freestyle (1:02.72) and 100m breaststroke PB 1:22.37 where she was just narrowly beaten for a medal.

A total of 29 Irish athletes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in 27 slots representing Team Ireland in 9 sports.

Tokyo 2020 takes place until September 5 with the action focusing around the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.