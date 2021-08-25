WATCH: GAA produce fly-on-the-wall view of Limerick's All-Ireland final win

Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes, top, and Aaron Gillane celebrate after Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final
THE GAA has produced a special video which provides a fly-on-the-wall view of Limerick's historic All-Ireland senior hurling final win over Cork on Sunday.
John Kiely's Limerick side become the first team from the county to make it back-to-back wins in the All-Ireland final.
The win was Limerick's third time to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup in the space of four years.
The GAA has produced a special commemorative video which provides a different perspective on All-Ireland final day and Limerick's stunning success.
WATCH our fly on the wall view of the 2021 All-Ireland Hurling Final between @LimerickCLG and @OfficialCorkGAA! #GAA #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/zqxPPmM23y— The GAA (@officialgaa) August 22, 2021
