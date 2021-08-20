One change in Limerick team for All-Ireland Ladies Football semi final with Wicklow

Limerick captain Niamh McCarthy at the Aasleagh Falls in Mayo for the LGFA TG4 Championship launch. PIC: Sportsfile
THERE is one change to the Limerick team for Saturday's TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship semi final.
Limerick play Wicklow on Saturday (1pm) in Tang GAA Grounds Co Westmeath.
Limerick lost their final round group game last Sunday against Carlow.
From that starting team in Birr, there is one change - Rebekah Daly replacing Yvonne Lee, who isn't in the matchday panel and it would therefore appear she will be on duty with Limerick in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship quarter final as both games are on the same day.
Surprisingly Andrea O'Sullivan is named centre forward in the team - last Sunday she was moved to hospital by ambulance from the field of play, albeit released from Tullamore late that night.
Limerick are looking to reach the September 5 All-Ireland final in Croke Park.
Limerick and Wicklow met earlier in the championship - a round robin game in Callan. Wicklow were 1-13 to 1-6 winners.
There are four changes from that outing Charlotte Walsh, Kristine Reidy, Leah Coughlan and Rebekah Daly now all starters.
LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes); Leah Coughlan (Oola), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Amy Ryan (Oola), Rebekah Daly (Athea). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor), Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins).
More News
Mossie O'Donnell and Darragh Durdan, Bruff traveled by train for the All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford. Tickets for this Sunday are sold out | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Jim Woulfe, Seamus Harnedy, and Sean Finn at the 2019 launch of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League
Sean Finn and the M7’s ‘strawgate’ are the inspiration for Roger Mulqueen’s latest hurling masterpiece in Bruff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.