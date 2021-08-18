Sparkling displays as some future stars debuted in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

WITH all eyes on the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park, there were a few future stars being debuted in Limerick and it was Jerrys Stag who set the standard in the opening round of the Slippy Cian @ Stud ON3 525.

There were whispers surrounding the talent that Jerrys Stag possessed prior to making his debut last night and as such, he went to traps an odds-on 4/6 favourite to land heat two.

Trained by Patrick O’Connor for the Crossofwood-syndicate, It was a straightforward night’s work for the son of Droopys Cain and Clounbrane Kerry thereafter as he stretched clear down the back and powered up the straight to score by seven lengths. Lubagh Range was next best in second and the time was a brisk 28.64.

Despite it being a novice contest Oh Oh Rapido still looked the one to beat in the opening heat of the night and the Pat Guilfoyle-trained bitch scored in impressive style. Only a January 20’ whelp, Oh Oh Rapido broke like a seasoned performer as she rocketed from trap two to quickly take control.

It was one-way traffic thereafter as the choicely bred daughter of Ballymac Bolger and Killinan Baby, owned jointly by Eoin Flynn and Colin O’Connor, drew clear to cross the line a comfortable five and a half-length winner.

The time for the odds on 4/6 favourite was a swift 28.79.

The concluding heat of the novice un-raced was landed by Dripdropsnackbox for owner Darryl O’Lone.

Heading to traps a 5/2 market chance, Dripdropsnackbox came away well wearing the red jacket and he defended the rails smartly to lead into the opening corner.

The son of Candlelight King and Balance sheet maintained a good gallop thereafter and despite Cree Loch making some eye-catching ground up in second, Dropdropsnackbox still had two lengths to spare over his rival at the line. The winning time was 29.30.

The concluding race on the card looked a cracker and it was Ballyea Scrutiny who followed up on his recent fine form for Noel Gavin to come out the right side of a photo finish.

Trained by Tom Flanagan, Ballyea Scrutiny (Droopys Buick - Flandys Hawkeye) was chasing an eighth career win and after his recent form, which has seen him hit top grade at Limerick, he went to post a 9/4 chance to maintain his brilliant run. Magical Poppy was to come back for more late on though, but despite her best efforts, Ballyea Scrutiny held firm to see off his rival by a head at the winning line. The time was a very nice 28.59.

The AO/A1 550 looked like another closely run affair on paper but it was turned into a procession as Minaun Flyer ran out an easy winner.

The son of Droopys Cain and Droopys Dream stormed home to seal a five length win over Roaming Mystery in second.

The time was a brilliant 29.77 for the 3/1 chance