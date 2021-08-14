One change in Limerick team for crucial Ladies Football Championship clash with Carlow

Amy Ryan in action against Carlow during the league
THERE is one change in the Limerick team for Sunday's make-or-break final round group game in the TG4 All Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.
The Donal Ryan managed Limerick play Carlow in Birr this August 15 at 2pm in a game that will determine if they reach the semi finals.
Limerick have one win from three outings - the same as Carlow and the permutations are varied ahead of the final round ties.
Into the Limerick team comes Kristine Reidy - known as a corner back or wing back at inter-county level the defender is Feohanagh-Castlemahon player is named at corner forward.
It's a 28-strong matchday panel that doesn't include Shauna Ryan and Grace Lee, who have both featured in this championship to-date.
LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Yvonne Lee (Monagea), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes); Leah Coughlan (Oola), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Amy Ryan (Oola), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor), Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins).
