14/08/2021

One change in Limerick team for crucial Ladies Football Championship clash with Carlow

Amy Ryan in action against Carlow during the league

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is one change in the Limerick team for Sunday's make-or-break final round group game in the TG4 All Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.

The Donal Ryan managed Limerick play Carlow in Birr this August 15 at 2pm in a game that will determine if they reach the semi finals.

Limerick have one win from three outings - the same as Carlow and the permutations are varied ahead of the final round ties.

Into the Limerick team comes Kristine Reidy - known as a corner back or wing back at inter-county level the defender is Feohanagh-Castlemahon player is named at corner forward.

It's a 28-strong matchday panel that doesn't include Shauna Ryan and Grace Lee, who have both featured in this championship to-date.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Yvonne Lee (Monagea), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes); Leah Coughlan (Oola), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Amy Ryan (Oola), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor), Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins).

