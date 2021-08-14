Limerick senior club football championship gets underway

WHILE the countdown to All-Ireland Hurling Final Day on Sunday week dominates the GAA scene, the Limerick club football championship commences this weekend.

There are 15 games scheduled for the opening round of the county senior, intermediate and junior football championships.

There are four senior games and champions Adare are among those in first round action - they play 2019 finalists Oola.

Adare, minus hurling tied Ronan Connolly, are chasing a fourth title in five years and face an Oola side who wont be utilising their four inter-county hurlers.

Claughaun return the senior football ranks for the first time since 2010 when the 14-time senior champions play last year's beaten SFC finalists Ballylanders.

Like Bally', Newcastle West have appeared in two finals across the last four years. Winners in 2019, Newcastle West will look to return to winning ways after their County League final defeat to Monaleen when they play last year’s semi finalists Galbally.

That game goes ahead tonight, Saturday, in Kilmallock at 7pm.

Ballysteen were also semi finalists last year and face a St Kierans side that didn’t reach the 2020 knockout stages.

Irish Wire Products Ltd Limerick SFC

St Kierans v Ballysteen on Sunday August 15 in The Bog Garden at 7pm

Adare v Oola on Sunday August 15 in Claughaun at 7pm

Ballylanders v Claughaun on Sunday August 15 in Bruff at 7pm

Galbally v Newcastle West on Saturday August 14 in Kilmallock at 7pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC

Monagea v Cappamore on Sunday August 15 in Clarina at 7pm

Fr Caseys v Newcastle West on Sunday August 15 in Tournafulla at 7pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC

Mungret v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Sunday August 15 in Ballingarry at 7pm

Bruree v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Sunday August 15 in Croom at 7pm

South Liberties v St Patricks on Sunday August 15 in Mungret at 7pm

Ahane v Camogue Rovers on Sunday August 15 in Fedamore at 7pm.