09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Three changes in Limerick minor football team for Munster final against Cork

Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are three changes to the Limerick team for Wednesday's Munster minor football championship final.

The Limerick U17 side meet Cork in the final in Semple Stadium in Thurles this August 11 with a 7.30 throw-in.

Michael Kilbridge and Stephen Kiely return to the Limerick defence after missing the semi final win over Clare - both had started in the quarter final win over Tipperary but we were ruled out of the last four clash.

Also coming into the team is Sean Geraghty at corner forward.

Among those to drop out of the team is vice-captain Cathal O'Mahony who continues to struggle with injury.

Limerick are captained by midfielder Darragh Murray for a first Munster MFC final since 1998.

There is one new addition to the Limerick substitutes - Paddy Kennedy has been drafted into the panel. The Galbally teenager was wing forward on last year's county minor football team but played with the county minor hurling side last month. 

The Limerick manager is Kevin Denihan, with coach Andy Lane, selectors David Devane, Gerry Butler and Michael Lenihan, goalkeeping coach Dermot Dineen and S&C coach James O'Leary.

Capacity for the final is 4,400 and tickets (€10) are on sale on the Munster GAA website - click here

LIMERICK: Craig MacInnes (St Kierans); Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Darragh Clifford (Monaleen); Lorcan Murphy (St Kierans), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Stephen Kiely (Monaleen); Jack Somers (Mungret St Pauls), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Marc Nolan (Fr Caseys), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Oisín O'Farrell (St Senans); Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Ruairi Cronin (Ahane), Conall O' Duinn (Monaleen). Subs: Colm O' Loughlin (Bruff), Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Shane Cross (St Patricks), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Dylan O'Connor (Fr Caseys), Culann Quigley (Fr Caseys), Ronan Quirke (Fr Caseys), Callum Ryan (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Jack Ryan (Galtee Gaels). Extended panel: Oisín Collins (Newcastle West), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Rob Galligan (Claughaun), Ross McNally (Claughaun), Matt Moane (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Oisín O' Connor (Monaleen), Cathal O' Mahony (Galbally), Killian O'Mahony (St Senans), Owen O'Sullivan (Galbally).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media