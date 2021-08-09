Three changes in Limerick minor football team for Munster final against Cork

THERE are three changes to the Limerick team for Wednesday's Munster minor football championship final.

The Limerick U17 side meet Cork in the final in Semple Stadium in Thurles this August 11 with a 7.30 throw-in.

Michael Kilbridge and Stephen Kiely return to the Limerick defence after missing the semi final win over Clare - both had started in the quarter final win over Tipperary but we were ruled out of the last four clash.

Also coming into the team is Sean Geraghty at corner forward.

Among those to drop out of the team is vice-captain Cathal O'Mahony who continues to struggle with injury.

Limerick are captained by midfielder Darragh Murray for a first Munster MFC final since 1998.

There is one new addition to the Limerick substitutes - Paddy Kennedy has been drafted into the panel. The Galbally teenager was wing forward on last year's county minor football team but played with the county minor hurling side last month.

The Limerick manager is Kevin Denihan, with coach Andy Lane, selectors David Devane, Gerry Butler and Michael Lenihan, goalkeeping coach Dermot Dineen and S&C coach James O'Leary.

Capacity for the final is 4,400 and tickets (€10) are on sale on the Munster GAA website - click here

LIMERICK: Craig MacInnes (St Kierans); Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Darragh Clifford (Monaleen); Lorcan Murphy (St Kierans), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Stephen Kiely (Monaleen); Jack Somers (Mungret St Pauls), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Marc Nolan (Fr Caseys), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Oisín O'Farrell (St Senans); Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Ruairi Cronin (Ahane), Conall O' Duinn (Monaleen). Subs: Colm O' Loughlin (Bruff), Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Shane Cross (St Patricks), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Dylan O'Connor (Fr Caseys), Culann Quigley (Fr Caseys), Ronan Quirke (Fr Caseys), Callum Ryan (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Jack Ryan (Galtee Gaels). Extended panel: Oisín Collins (Newcastle West), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Rob Galligan (Claughaun), Ross McNally (Claughaun), Matt Moane (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Oisín O' Connor (Monaleen), Cathal O' Mahony (Galbally), Killian O'Mahony (St Senans), Owen O'Sullivan (Galbally).