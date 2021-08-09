09/08/2021

'We got back to basics and worked hard' - Limerick 's Darragh O'Donovan

Limerick midfielder Darragh O'Donovan wins possession in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final with Waterford

Colm Kinsella

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK midfielder Darragh O'Donovan said getting back to the basics and working hard had been two of the key ingredients in the side's impressive All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final win over Waterford at Croke Park on Saturday.

Holders Limerick secured an all-Munster All-Ireland final showdown with Cork on Sunday, August 22 after scoring an impressive 11-point victory over Waterford at GAA HQ.

Doon clubman O'Donovan was awarded RTEs Man of the Match accolade in Saturday evening's fixture.

O'Donovan said: “We got back to the basics and worked hard. We had a very slow start the last day against Tipperary, we wanted to come out of the blocks firing tonight, so we are very happy with that."

The midfielder said the 30 minute delay to the throw-in time, as a result of traffic congestion on the M7 motorway, had a negative impact on both sides in the opening quarter.

“I think the 30 minutes delay probably affected both teams. Players should be put probably first in that instance," O'Donovan said.

“Four points to three points in an All-Ireland semi-final after 18 minutes shows it probably affected both teams. It is very unfair. It is just as unfair on Waterford as it was to us."

The midfielder agreed that Aaron Gillane's second half goal had been a crucial score in the clash, while at the other end of the pitch, Limerick netminder Nickie Quaid had pulled off a couple of hugely impressive saves.

“We could have had a couple of goals in the first half as well. We didn't score goals in the championship last year, we are getting a few this year. Goals will win games and we got the goal today.

“Nickie is a phenomenal goalkeeper, one of the best goalies in the country for the past 10 years, probably goes under the radar. He doesn't look for the spotlight.”

