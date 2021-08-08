Limerick's Aaron Gillane 'absolutely thrilled' to be back in All-Ireland final

LIMERICK goalscorer Aaron Gillane said he was 'absolutely thrilled' to be back in an All-Ireland final for the third time in four years.

Patrickswell clubman Gillane popped up with a crucial second half goal as champions Limerick eased past Munster rivals Waterford with 11 points to spare.

Afterwards Gillane told Sky Sports: “We are over the moon, absolutely thrilled to have won. I know its cliche, but we knew the challenge we were going to get from Waterford.

“We have seen the strides they have made in the last couple of years, the sort of competition they are, so we are relieved to get over the line.

“That was the hardest match we played this year, anyway. They are big, strong men. I was trying to mark Conor Prunty there at the back and he is like a mountain of a man. Getting away from him is a challenge in itself, getting the ball is another thing.

“Look, we are delighted. It was a great team performance, that is the main thing.

“For the final it is the same as we do for every match, just focus on ourselves, back training now on Tuesday and back to working on the things we have to improve on.”