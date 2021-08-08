08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Limerick's Aaron Gillane 'absolutely thrilled' to be back in All-Ireland final

Limerick's Aaron Gillane 'absolutely thrilled' to be back in All-Ireland final

Limerick corner forward Aaron Gillane celebrates scoring the game's only goal in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK goalscorer Aaron Gillane said he was 'absolutely thrilled' to be back in an All-Ireland final for the third time in four years.

Patrickswell clubman Gillane popped up with a crucial second half goal as champions Limerick eased past Munster rivals Waterford with 11 points to spare.

Afterwards Gillane told Sky Sports: “We are over the moon, absolutely thrilled to have won. I know its cliche, but we knew the challenge we were going to get from Waterford.

“We have seen the strides they have made in the last couple of years, the sort of competition they are, so we are relieved to get over the line.

“That was the hardest match we played this year, anyway. They are big, strong men. I was trying to mark Conor Prunty there at the back and he is like a mountain of a man. Getting away from him is a challenge in itself, getting the ball is another thing.

“Look, we are delighted. It was a great team performance, that is the main thing.

“For the final it is the same as we do for every match, just focus on ourselves, back training now on Tuesday and back to working on the things we have to improve on.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media