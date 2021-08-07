Start time for Limerick's All-Ireland hurling semi-final delayed

THE start time for Limerick's senior hurlers All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Waterford at Croke Park today, Saturday, has been put back.

The all-Munster semi-final clash was due to throw-in at 5pm. However, it has been confirmed that 'due to traffic delays on the M7', the start time has been pushed back to 5.30pm.

The traffic delays are understood to have been caused when bales of straw fell from a lorry on the M7.

The fallen bales of straw are believed to have caused tailbacks of up to 10 kilometres.

The motorway is the main route for Limerick and Waterford hurling fans travelling to Dublin for this afternoon's All-Ireland semi-final showdown.

However, the Limerick players and management team travelled up to Dublin by train on Saturday, so were not impacted by the traffic delays on the motorway.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the M7 and it is believed the bales have now been cleared.

Gardaí say two lanes remain open but motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Up to 24,000 supporters are permitted to attend today's All-Ireland semi-final showdown at GAA headquarters.