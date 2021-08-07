Limerick hurlers aim to book All-Ireland final return

LIMERICK senior hurlers will look to make it back-to-back All-Ireland final appearances for the first time in 47 years when tackling familiar foes Waterford in today, Saturday’s, semi-final showdown.

John Kiely’s Limerick side will lock horns with Liam Cahill’s Waterford in a mouth-watering all-Munster clash at Croke Park at 5pm. The game is live on both RTE TV and Sky Sports.

Saturday’s semi-final is a repeat of last December’s All-Ireland final when Limerick claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the second time in three years with a convincing victory over the Deise.

The second semi final in this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship between Kilkenny and Cork will have a 3.30pm start this Sunday - also in Croke Park.

The All-Ireland final is set to take place on Sunday, August 22.

Limerick are attempting to reach back-to-back All-Ireland SHC finals for the first time since 1973-74 this weekend. Indeed the only other time Limerick played in successive finals was in the 1930s.

Limerick has never won back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles. The Shannonsiders will be attempting to reach the final for a 19th time.

It was confirmed last week that 24,000 will be the attendance cap for this weekend’s hurling semi finals.

Clubs across Limerick have been requesting fully paid club members to submit their requests to the respective club secretaries or relevant ticket officials - stand tickets are priced at €50.

Limerick and Waterford last met in a semi-final in 2007 - Richie Bennis' side shocking the Munster champions on that occasion.

Limerick and Waterford met in the Allianz Hurling League 11 weeks ago with the Decies winning out on a 1-22 to 0-21 scoreline in Walsh Park.

Limerick secured the direct route passage into this weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-final thanks to a thrilling 2-29 to 3-21 come-from-behind win over Tipperary in the Munster final played at a sweltering Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month.

Waterford lost to Clare in the Munster SHC but have bounced back into contention with wins over Laois, Galway and Tipperary via the backdoor.

When they clash with Limerick next Saturday it will be their fourth successive weekend of action for Waterford.