07/08/2021

WATCH: Limerick-based Paddy Donovan produces devastating first round stoppage in Belfast

WATCH: Limerick-based Paddy Donovan's devastating seventh professional win

Paddy Donovan celebrates after winning his bout against Jose Luis Castillo at Falls Park in Belfast on Friday night

Colm Kinsella

HIGHLY-RATED Limerick-based boxer Paddy Donovan bagged his seventh successive victory as a professional in devastating fashion in Belfast on Friday night.

Twenty two-year-old Donovan, who is trained by Limerick's former world champion Andy Lee, stopped his Argentine opponent Jose Luis Castillo in the opening round with a terrific body shot.

The stoppage came just 1:22 into round one as the talented Donovan made it five knock-outs from his seven wins as a professional.

The bout was part of the undercard of the Feile Fight Night which saw WBO Inter-Continental Super-Bantamweight champion and Olympic medallist Michael Conlon defeat ex-Super Bantamweight World Champion TJ Doheny at the Falls Park.

The Andy Lee trained rising star Donovan made it six wins from six as a professional back in February.

Limerick boxer Donovan had his Turkish-born opponent Siar Ozgul pulled out by his corner at the end of the fourth round after the Irish fighter had produced a hugely impressive display at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

Southpaw Donovan boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club.

Donovan is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion.

