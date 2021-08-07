WATCH: Limerick-based Paddy Donovan produces devastating first round stoppage in Belfast

Paddy Donovan celebrates after winning his bout against Jose Luis Castillo at Falls Park in Belfast on Friday night
HIGHLY-RATED Limerick-based boxer Paddy Donovan bagged his seventh successive victory as a professional in devastating fashion in Belfast on Friday night.
Twenty two-year-old Donovan, who is trained by Limerick's former world champion Andy Lee, stopped his Argentine opponent Jose Luis Castillo in the opening round with a terrific body shot.
The stoppage came just 1:22 into round one as the talented Donovan made it five knock-outs from his seven wins as a professional.
The bout was part of the undercard of the Feile Fight Night which saw WBO Inter-Continental Super-Bantamweight champion and Olympic medallist Michael Conlon defeat ex-Super Bantamweight World Champion TJ Doheny at the Falls Park.
The Andy Lee trained rising star Donovan made it six wins from six as a professional back in February.
Limerick boxer Donovan had his Turkish-born opponent Siar Ozgul pulled out by his corner at the end of the fourth round after the Irish fighter had produced a hugely impressive display at the Bolton Whites Hotel.
Southpaw Donovan boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club.
Donovan is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion.
