Munster Rugby confirm senior women's squad for interpro series

Munster Rugby women's head coach Matt Brown
THE Munster Senior Women coaching team have announced a 30-woman squad ahead of the Vodafone Senior Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
The Munster Rugby Senior Women’s Head Coach for the campaign is Old Crescent and Crescent College Comprehensive coach Matt Brown.
Brown has extensive experience having previously coached at Galwegians, Clanwilliam, Railway Union and Old Wesley along with the Munster U18 Women side.
Former Ireland captain and current UL Bohemian Women’s Head Coach Niamh Briggs is the Backs Coach with ex-Munster prop Mike Storey assuming the position of Forwards Coach.
Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer Willie Shubart is the side’s Technical Coach with UL Bohs forward Sara Hartigan taking the position of Team Manager having previously held that role with the U18s.
UL Bohemian back-row forward Sarah Quin has been named captain for this year’s interprovincial championship. Quin, who made her Munster debut in 2018, is known for her dynamic and powerful ball-carrying. The Limerick native was named Women’s Player of the Year in the 2020 Munster Rugby Awards.
Quin’s UL Bohemian clubmate Nicole Cronin has been named vice-captain.
The Senior Women’s Interprovincial Championship will take place on three successive weekends – August 28, September 4 and September 11.
Munster Senior Women kick off their interprovincial campaign against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on August 28th which is followed by the visit of Connacht to Musgrave Park on September 4th before a trip to Dublin to take on Leinster in Donnybrook on September 11th.
2021 Munster Rugby Senior Women Squad
Backs
Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC – Vice-Captain
Gemma Lane – Ballincollig RFC
Muirne Wall – Kerry Women
Rachel Allen – UL Bohemian RFC
Niamh Kavanagh – UL Bohemian RFC
Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC
Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC
Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC
Stephanie Carroll – Railway Union RFC
Chisom Ugwueru – Ennis RFC
Aoife O’Shaughnessy – Railway Union RFC
Aoife Corey – UL Bohemian RFC
Meabh McElligott – Kerry Women
Maggie Boylan – Carrick on Suir RFC
Forwards
Fiona Reidy – UL Bohemian RFC
Aoife Moore – Blackrock College RFC
Geena Behan – Blackrock College RFC
Laura Delaney – UL Bohemian RFC
Kate Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC
Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird – Old Belvedere RFC
Edel Murphy – UL Bohemian RFC
Aaliyah Te Pou – UL Bohemian RFC
Ciara O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC
Maeve Óg O’Leary – Blackrock College RFC
Siobhán McCarthy – Railway Union RFC
Claire Bennett – UL Bohemian RFC
Sarah Quin – UL Bohemian RFC – Captain
Eimear Minihane – Skibbereen RFC
Christine Coffey – Railway Union RFC
Clodagh O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC
