Munster Rugby confirm senior women's squad for interpro series

THE Munster Senior Women coaching team have announced a 30-woman squad ahead of the Vodafone Senior Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

The Munster Rugby Senior Women’s Head Coach for the campaign is Old Crescent and Crescent College Comprehensive coach Matt Brown.

Brown has extensive experience having previously coached at Galwegians, Clanwilliam, Railway Union and Old Wesley along with the Munster U18 Women side.

Former Ireland captain and current UL Bohemian Women’s Head Coach Niamh Briggs is the Backs Coach with ex-Munster prop Mike Storey assuming the position of Forwards Coach.

Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer Willie Shubart is the side’s Technical Coach with UL Bohs forward Sara Hartigan taking the position of Team Manager having previously held that role with the U18s.

UL Bohemian back-row forward Sarah Quin has been named captain for this year’s interprovincial championship. Quin, who made her Munster debut in 2018, is known for her dynamic and powerful ball-carrying. The Limerick native was named Women’s Player of the Year in the 2020 Munster Rugby Awards.

Quin’s UL Bohemian clubmate Nicole Cronin has been named vice-captain.

The Senior Women’s Interprovincial Championship will take place on three successive weekends – August 28, September 4 and September 11.

Munster Senior Women kick off their interprovincial campaign against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on August 28th which is followed by the visit of Connacht to Musgrave Park on September 4th before a trip to Dublin to take on Leinster in Donnybrook on September 11th.

2021 Munster Rugby Senior Women Squad

Backs

Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC – Vice-Captain

Gemma Lane – Ballincollig RFC

Muirne Wall – Kerry Women

Rachel Allen – UL Bohemian RFC

Niamh Kavanagh – UL Bohemian RFC

Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC

Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC

Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC

Stephanie Carroll – Railway Union RFC

Chisom Ugwueru – Ennis RFC

Aoife O’Shaughnessy – Railway Union RFC

Aoife Corey – UL Bohemian RFC

Meabh McElligott – Kerry Women

Maggie Boylan – Carrick on Suir RFC

Forwards

Fiona Reidy – UL Bohemian RFC

Aoife Moore – Blackrock College RFC

Geena Behan – Blackrock College RFC

Laura Delaney – UL Bohemian RFC

Kate Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird – Old Belvedere RFC

Edel Murphy – UL Bohemian RFC

Aaliyah Te Pou – UL Bohemian RFC

Ciara O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC

Maeve Óg O’Leary – Blackrock College RFC

Siobhán McCarthy – Railway Union RFC

Claire Bennett – UL Bohemian RFC

Sarah Quin – UL Bohemian RFC – Captain

Eimear Minihane – Skibbereen RFC

Christine Coffey – Railway Union RFC

Clodagh O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC