€575, 000 funding for 33 Limerick sports projects

SPORTS clubs and organisations across Limerick are set to benefit from €575,004 investment in 33 local projects.

The funding for Limerick is part of €16.6m allocation from the latest round of Sports Capital & Equipment Grants programme both at local and regional level.

Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’ Donnell has said the funding will be of immense benefit to all the clubs and organisations across Limerick set to receive it.

"I am very glad to be announcing sports funding of €575,004 for 33 Limerick clubs and organisations today. We know how important sport is to all communities here.

"The mental and physical health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and we want people to have every opportunity to get involved, particularly as we emerge from the Covid pandemic.

“Our incredible Olympic athletes have been a joy and inspiration to watch over the last few weeks so it also very welcome that over €2m is being provided for sports equipment for our National Governing Bodies of Sport (NGBs).

“The Government is investing in all sporting facilities across the country. Be it team sports or individuals participating, we are fully behind them and will continue to support all involved in sport whether they are players or volunteers working hard behind the scenes.

“I will continue to make the case for increased investment in sports facilities in the years ahead and at budget time.

"My focus is now on the applications currently being assessed in the Department, including many clubs seeking major capital works in Limerick.

“I hope that funding is allocated to all these projects as soon as possible. I want to thank Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers in the Department for Tourism and Sport for assistance with this," Deputy Kieran O’ Donnell said.

The grants are for Clubs who applied to the 2020 Sports Capital Programme for equipment only, with no other proposed developments in their application. Overall a record number of more than 3,100 applications were submitted from across the country in 2020 with the applications for both facilities/other developments and equipment still being processed by the Department of Sport and will be allocated later this year.