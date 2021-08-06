Munster Rugby provide RG Snyman injury update

MUNSTER Rugby confirmed this Friday that South African World Cup winner RG Snyman has returned to the province to continue his rehab.

Snyman, who had been part of the South African squad taking on the British and Irish Lions in a three-test series, is rehabbing a from a skin graft procedure and knee injury.

Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident in Limerick in June. Munster reported that Snyman had sustained burns to legs, hands and face.

Munster have also reported that Limerick scrum-half Neil Cronin has returned to team training having sustained an ACL injury in training last October.

The Munster Rugby senior and Academy players will complete their second week of the pre-season training programme today, Friday.

Munster’s first pre-season game is just over four weeks away with Bath visiting Thomond Park.

New signings Jason Jenkins, Rowan Osborne and Simon Zebo have all joined the squad at the HPC.

Prop James French (hamstring), who is one of nine players promoted from the Academy to the senior squad this summer, has also returned to team training.

Back-row forward John Hodnett, another player promoted from the Academy this summer, is continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining an achilles tendon injury last November.

On the Academy front, lock Eoin O’Connor has returned to team training having spent last season rehabilitating a knee injury.

Hooker Scott Buckley (knee), lock Cian Hurley (thumb), and back three player Jonathan Wren (hamstring) have also returned to team training.

Speaking about the pre-season training programme, Munster Rugby Head of Athletic Performance Ged McNamara said: “These first two weeks are very S&C-led and then there will be a bit of a download/modified week for everybody and then we’re back in for the helter-skelter of the game.

“Everybody came back in such good shape so we were able to crack on from the first week.”