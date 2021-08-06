06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Munster Rugby provide RG Snyman injury update

Munster Rugby provide injury update on World Cup winner RG Snyman

Munster second-row RG Snyman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby confirmed this Friday that South African World Cup winner RG Snyman has returned to the province to continue his rehab.

Snyman, who had been part of the South African squad taking on the British and Irish Lions in a three-test series, is rehabbing a  from a skin graft procedure and knee injury.

Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident in Limerick in June. Munster reported that Snyman had sustained burns to legs, hands and face.

Munster have also reported that Limerick scrum-half Neil Cronin has returned to team training having sustained an ACL injury in training last October.

The Munster Rugby senior and Academy players will complete their second week of the pre-season training programme today, Friday.

Munster’s first pre-season game is just over four weeks away with Bath visiting Thomond Park.

New signings Jason Jenkins, Rowan Osborne and Simon Zebo have all joined the squad at the HPC.

Prop James French (hamstring), who is one of nine players promoted from the Academy to the senior squad this summer, has also returned to team training.

Back-row forward John Hodnett, another player promoted from the Academy this summer, is continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining an achilles tendon injury last November.

On the Academy front, lock Eoin O’Connor has returned to team training having spent last season rehabilitating a knee injury.

Hooker Scott Buckley (knee), lock Cian Hurley (thumb), and back three player Jonathan Wren (hamstring) have also returned to team training.

Speaking about the pre-season training programme, Munster Rugby Head of Athletic Performance Ged McNamara said: “These first two weeks are very S&C-led and then there will be a bit of a download/modified week for everybody and then we’re back in for the helter-skelter of the game.

“Everybody came back in such good shape so we were able to crack on from the first week.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group