Former Munster star lands coaching job in French Top 14

FORMER Munster and Ireland second row Donnacha Ryan is taking up a coaching role at French Top 14 side La Rochelle, it has been confirmed today.

Ryan, who has spent the last four seasons playing with Paris-based Racing 92, is joining up with his former Munster and Ireland team mate Ronan O'Gara in the backroom team at La Rochelle.

Shannon RFC clubman Ryan called time on a highly successful 17-season playing career at the end of last season.

He is to will join with Romain Carmignani in taking charge of the La Rochelle forwards next season.

La Rochelle reached both the French Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup finals last season.

Thirty seven-year-old Donnacha Ryan made 167 appearances for Munster and won 47 Ireland camps.

At the age of 20, Ryan made his debut for Munster against Ospreys on September 3, 2004 during a Celtic League fixture.

He made his Heineken Cup debut against Scarlets on 16 December 2007 and played for Munster in their 2007–08 Heineken Cup semi-final against Saracens and was on the bench for the 2008 Heineken Cup Final against Toulouse, which Munster won 16–13.

On 8 April 2012, Ryan won his 100th cap for Munster in the 2011–12 Heineken Cup quarter-final against Ulster. He also won the Munster Player of the Year award in that season.

Ryan's Ireland debut came in November 2008 in a test against Argentina in Croke Park.

He moved to French Top 14 side Racing 92 for the 2017/2021 season.

Ronan O'Gara signed a new three-year extension to his role as head coach with French Top 14 side La Rochelle in April.

Head coach of La Rochelle since July 2019, former Munster out-half Ronan O'Gara began his coaching career at Racing 92 in 2013, with the club winning the French Top 14 title in 2016

O'Gara later moved to New Zealand to take up a coaching role with the Cruasders in 2018. The Crusaders won the Super Rugby title in both 2018 and 2019.