Limerick Camogie host golf classic in Adare

Karen O'Leary and Aisling Cunningham at the launch of the Limerick Camogie Golf Classic Picture: Marie Keating
LIMERICK Camogie is holding a Golf Classic at the beautiful Adare Manor Golf Club on this Friday and Saturday August 6-7 to support all the athletes representing Limerick camogie from U14 to senior level.
It is expected that over 80 teams will play golf over the two days, with some amazing prizes including rounds of golf at top golf courses across Ireland and a prize draw including a three-ball at the 5-star Adare Manor Golf Resort.
The Limerick Camogie golf classic is an essential part of our fundraising activities this year and any support will ensure that the teams representing Limerick at all levels will have the best resources to prepare and compete at the highest level.
Limerick camogie fields teams at U14, U15, U16, U18, junior and senior levels.
There are over 250 players in our underage academy and 70 players at adult level.
If you are unable to play golf on that weekend and would like to make a donation, it can be done at the link below, www.limerickcamogiegolfclassic.as.me/schedule.php
