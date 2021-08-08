Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Captain Brian McNamara, of Castletroy Golf Club, presents his captain's prize to juniors to winner Sophie Moloney
BALLYBUNION
Men’s Competitions: Presidents Prize 2021 Mr Gerard Walsh, 31st July and 1st August, Old Course; 1st Kevin McElligott (22) 46pts; 2nd Donal Liston (9) 41pts (B9-23); 3rd Patrick Costello (30) 41pts; 4th Daniel Donovan (21) 40pts (B9-22); 5th Paul Roche (10) 40pts (B9-21); 6th Frank Dore (13) 40pts (B9-20); 7th Michael A Farrell (18) 40pts (B9-19); 8th Sean O’Sullivan (16) 39pts (B9-20); 9th Liam Weir (19) 36pts; Best Gross Gary Scanlon (1) 36pts; Senior Prize Pat Mulvihill (16) 36pts; Past Captian/Presidents Brendan Daly 36pts; Guest 1st Fergus McFadden (17) 33pts; Guest 2nd Denis Woods (23) 31pts
Day 1; 1st Aidan Hays (25) 39pts; 2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 38pts (B9 18); 3rd John Joe O’Connor (16) 38pts (B9 17); Day 2 1st Kenneth Mannix (8) 38pts (9 23); 2nd John J Galvin (13) 38pts (B9 20); 3rd Chris O’Donoghue (15) 37pts (B9 21)
Fixtures: Sunday 8th August – Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heinekin – Old Course
Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – 20th July, – Old Course; 1st Ann O’Connor (13) 70 nett; 2nd Lucy Pye (20) 75 nett (B9 47); 3rd Anne Marie Sexton (23) 75 nett (B9 49); 4th Carmel Carroll (27) 76 nett.
Ladies Competition Play in Pink in aid of NBCRI: 27th July – Cashen; 1st Mary O’Donoghue (16) 46 points; 2nd Maeve Barrett (17) 42 points; 3rd Anna Walsh (37) 40 points; 4th Orla Quilty (15) 38 points.
Mixed Scramble: Sponsored by Cormac and Elaine Cahill Super Valu – Friday 30th July - Cashen Course; 1st M.A. Quaid (13), Christine Quaid (36) Willie F Murphy (19) Gerard Galvin (9) 43.3; 2nd Rena Blake(29), Liam Carmody (4) CA Coolican (34) Noel Lynch (27) 43.6; 3rd Eithne O’Halloran (23) Michael Purtill (22) Mossie O’Callaghan(23) Pat J Ryan (21) 44.1
Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition: 1st August – Cashen; 1st Josette O’Donnell (19) 46pts; 2nd Louise Lane (42) 43pts (bk 9 -24);3rd Jennifer Tangney (32) 43pts (bk 9 – 18); 4th Joan Buckley (29) 42pts
Fixtures: Sunday 8th August: Ladies Voucher competition Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – Cashen Course; Tuesday 10th August – Ladies Competition – Old Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions: Seniors Competition – 29th July – Cashen Course; 1st Noel Nash; 2nd Frank Whelan; 3rd John A Culhane; 4th Michael Joyce; 5th Noel Kneafsey; 6th Eamon Condon; 7th Michael Fogarty; 8th Brendan Lynch; 9th Des O’Donnell; 10th Tim O’Malley; 11th Michael K Barrett; 12th John Maguire; 13th Donal Quaid
Fixtures: Thursday 5th August Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions: Seniors Ladies – 30th July – Cashen Course; 1st Marianne Relihan (26) 16pts; 2nd Bridie O’Sullivan (27) 13pts (bk 6-11); 3rd Aideen O’Leary (22) 13pts
Fixtures: Friday 20th August Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
BALLYKISTEEN
LADIES: Results week-ending 1st August. July Monthly Medal (Pink Day); 1st Catherine English (18) 68pts; Best Gross Elaine Birmingham (14); 2nd Marie Gibson (33) 69pts; 3rd Jane Cowhey (17) 72pts
18 Hole Weekly Stableford Results: Tuesday 13th July Sat 10th (Alt); 1st Anne Quane (27 )38pts; 2nd Olive Quinlan (49) 30pts; 3rd Mairead Quirke (28) 30pts
Sunday 18th July: 1st Catherine English (16) 37pts; 2nd Neasa Fahy O’Donnell (22) 34pts; 3rd Jackie Kennedy (21) 34pts
Tuesday 20th July Sat 17th (Alt); 1st Catherine English (17) 39pts; 2nd Paula Carroll (15) 36pts
3rd Mairead Quirke (28) 36pts
Tue 27th July; 1st Anne Quane (26) 35pts; 2nd Kitty Sheehan (36) 32pts; 3rd Esther Fearnley (39) 28pts
9-hole: Ladies Weekly 9 Hole Competition;
13th July; Claire Riordan 18pts; Kitty Sheehan 15pts; Jane O’Dwyer 13pts; 20th July; 1st Ann Buckley 24pts; 2nd Olive Quinlan 14pts; 3rd Mary Butler 6pts.
Men’s Captains Prize: 18 Hole Stableford;
1st Audrey Mcgrath (20) 38pts
9 Hole Stableford: Anne O’Reilly 15pts
LADY CAPTAIN'S DAY: Our Lady Captain (Vivienne Dee) Day will take place on Sunday 8th August with Lady Captain Pink Ball on Thursday, 5th August.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Cailtin Shippam on making the Irish Girls Team for the upcoming Home Internationals to be held at Woodhall Spa GC, England. Best of Luck to our Junior Ladies Team who are playing Ballyneety on Friday 6th August.
LIMERICK
LADIES; Competition: 1919 Vase; Sponsors: Elenora & Marie Hogan-Hogan’s Life Pharmacy
Dates: 24th/27th July: 1st Cliona Finucane (13) 44pts; 2nd Mary Begley (25) 40pts; Best Gross Emily Walsh (4) 31pts; 3rd Paula Comber (23) 39pts; 4th Anne O’Leary (23) 38pts (b9);
9 hole Competition: 1st Mary Whelan (21) 22pts.
NEWCASTLE WEST
MENS CLUB: Open Singles; 29/07/2021; 1st: James Dowling (35) 48pts; 2nd: T.J. McDonagh (24) 42pts; Best Gross: Killian Howard (-1) 37pts.; 3rd: Edward King(10), 42pts.
Open Team of Four: Champagne Scramble; Saturday 31st July/Sunday 1st August; 1st: Billy Crowley (18), Joe Lynch (24), Pat Power (20), Patrick O'Brien (23). 105pts; 2nd: Colm O'Neill (11), Michael Scanlan (25), Cornelius Scanlonn (22), Alan Ryan (16), 104pts.
