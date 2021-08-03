Referee confirmed for Limerick's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Waterford

Limerick face Waterford in an All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday
THE match referee has been confirmed for Limerick's big All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final showdown with Waterford at Croke Park this weekend.
Wicklow official John Keenan has been appointed to take charge of the all-Munster semi-final clash which gets undeway at 5pm.
Saturday's game will be live on RTE2 and Sky Sports.
Up to 24,000 spectators are permitted to attend the fixture at Croke Park when Limerick will be looking to secure back-to-back appearances in an All-Ireland final for the first time since 1974.
Sunday will see the second semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny being played at Croke Park, 3.30pm. Tipperary referee Fergal Horgan will take charge of that game.
