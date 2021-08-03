Fixture details confirmed for Limerick's Munster final showdown with Cork

Limerick's Marc Nolan celebrates his goal with captain Darragh Murray during the Munster MFC victory over Tipperary
THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick minor footballers first appearance in a Munster final since 1998.
Limerick will take on Cork in the provincial decider at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Wednesday, August 11 at 7.30pm.
Limerick defeated Tipperary and Clare to secure the county's first Munster minor final appearance for 23 years.
Limerick scored a 3-11 to 0-12 semi-final victory over Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis on Friday last to book their final meeting against Cork who defeated Kerry in the second semi-final.
Goals from Darragh Murray, Ronan Quirke and Emmet Rigter powered Limerick into a first final since their 1998 final appearance against Kerry
It was Limerick ahead 1-8 to 0-5 at half time.
