02/08/2021

WATCH: Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce hopes to inspire next generation after famous Galway win

WATCH: Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce hopes to inspire next generation after biggest win of career

Highly regarded Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce

Colm Kinsella

HIGHLY regarded Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce scored the biggest win of his fledgling career when winning the featured €100,000 handicap on day six of the Galway Festival.

Talented Moyross horseman Joyce teamed up with trainer Emmet Mullins to claim the 11-furlong Galway Shopping Centre Handicap with 7/1 shot Crowns Major.

Seven pound claimer Joyce won going away in the closing stages by two lengths. 

Winning trainer Mullins was fulsome in his praise of Joyce's winning ride on Saturday.

TMullins said: “It was a brilliant performance, especially from Wesley here in Galway around a tricky track in a big handicap like that. He was very cool on him and we're delighted.

Winning jockey Joyce added: “He jumped very smart and I sat behind the leaders as I thought they were going a bit quick. I said I'd let them go on and give my horse a breather.

“I came along, picked them up, gave him two slaps and then he just brought me home. He won with a bit in hand and he's a very nice horse.

“It's very good for me to win this €100,000 handicap, it's a big race for a 7lb claimer.”

Joyce rode his first winner on the track in May when partnering 50/1 shot Hands Down to victory at Sligo Racecourse.

Joyce was introduced to a career in horse racing through the Moyross Youth Academy and their partnership with the RACE Academy in Co Kildare. 

Wesley is a graduate of the RACE 2019/2020 trainee jockey programme and has been based in leading trainer Johnny Murtagh’s yard ever since.

