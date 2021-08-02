Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Munster Rugby welcome back familiar face for pre-season training

Simon Zebo begins pre-season training with Munster Rugby this week

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

MUNSTER Rugby welcome back a familiar face for pre-season training this week as winger Simon Zebo returns to the province.

Zebo has signed a one-year contract to return to play with Munster for the 2021/22 season.

This co-funded contract has seen Munster’s all-time record try-scorer return from Racing 92 and line out for his home club where he made 144 appearances and scored 60 tries between 2010 and 2018.

Thirty one-year-old Zebo completed three seasons with Top 14 side Racing 92.

He played his final game with Racing 92 in the Top14 semi-final seven weeks ago.

Keith Earls also starts his pre-season training programme this week at Munster's UL High Performance Centre, while the Munster players who were involved in the Vodafone Summer Series earlier this month will commence their pre-season training programme later this summer.

New signings Jason Jenkins and Rowan Osborne trained with the Munster Rugby squad at the HPC last week having joined the province this summer.

The majority of Munster’s senior and Academy players returned to training on Monday last and completed their first week of the pre-season training programme on Friday last.

