Limerick travel to play Clare in search of a rare Munster minor football final spot

LIMERICK go in search of a rare Munster minor football championship final spot this Friday.

It’s a Shannonside derby in Cusack Park, Ennis this July 30 at 7pm.

The last of four Munster MFC finals for Limerick was back in 1998 – Clare have appeared in three of the last four finals.

At this stage of the championship last season, Clare handed a 4-20 to 1-10 beating to Limerick but nonetheless the teenagers in green had a far more impressive quarter final display behind them this time round.

“We have things to work on and we know that - some of our shooting and shot selection, but tonight was all about getting the result and we will worry about the performance tomorrow and review it and look back,” said Limerick manager Kevin Denihan after the quarter final win over Tipperary.

“We have only concentrated on Tipperary and haven’t looked that far at all,” he said of Clare.

“Obviously we knew what happened last year and we can look back on that game and try get as much information as possible.”

He added: “It’s going to be a hard game. We were playing here in our home patch and it’s a huge advantage and now we have to go to Ennis and play Clare and that is going to be a big test but one thing is for sure, we will be ready.”

“We have had a couple of injuries and would still have a couple of lads to come into that team although it’s going to be very hard to change too much after that performance. It’s a quick turnaround but we know what Clare can possess,” he said.

“The one thing that we did mention on the first night we met after the draw was complacency - there is no such thing as the nice side of the draw or avoid Cork and Kerry, we had a tough game tonight and will have an even tougher game against Clare in their backyard so there is nothing handed out easy here,” said the Galbally man, who has Andy Lane as team coach and the selectors are David Devane, Gerry Butler and Michael Lenihan.

“Whatever we get we will have to earn it,” said Denihan of the trip to Ennis.

While Limerick had a quarter final, it’s a first outing for Clare.

“We would be hoping it would be an advantage but then again we are going into Clare’s backyard and Ennis is a tough place to go.”

The Limerick manager was content with the display against Tipperary.

”If we can do that again we will be a hard team to beat.”