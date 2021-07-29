Search our Archive

One change in Limerick team for Munster minor football semi final against Clare

Limerick captain Darragh Murray

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is one change to the Limerick team for Friday's Munster minor football championship semi final.

Limerick play Clare in the Munster MFC last four tie in Cusack Park in Ennis at 7pm.

The Shannonside rivals are chasing a provincial final spot against Cork or Kerry on August 11.

Limerick beat Tipperary by one goal in the quarter final while Friday will be the first outing for Clare.

Into the Limerick team comes Culann Quigley at corner back.

There is one change in the matchday panel with Cathal O'Mahony returning after injury to take a place among the substitutes.

Limerick are managed by Kevin Denihan, Andy Lane is the team coach and the selectors are David Devane, Gerry Butler and Michael Lenihan. Elsewhere in the backroom team the goalkeeping coach is Dermot Dineen and the S&C coach is James O'Leary.

Limerick are looking to reach a first Munster MFC final since 1998.

LIMERICK: Craig MacInnes (St Kierans); Culann Quigley (Fr Caseys), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Darragh Clifford (Monaleen); Lorcan Murphy (St Kierans), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Stephen Kiely (Monaleen); Jack Somers (Mungret St Pauls), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Marc Nolan (Fr Caseys), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Oisín O'Farrell (St Senans); Conall O'Duinn (Monaleen), Ruairi Cronin (Ahane), Ronan Quirke (Fr Caseys). Subs: Colm O'Loughlin (Bruff), Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Shane Cross (St Patricks), Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Dylan O'Connor (Fr Caseys), Cathal O'Mahony (Galbally), Owen O'Sullivan (Galbally), Callum Ryan (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Jack Ryan (Galtee Gaels). Extended panel: Rob Galligan (Claughaun), Oisín Collins (Newcastle West), Oisín O'Connor (Monaleen), Matt Moane (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Cathal O'Mahony (Galbally), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Killian O'Mahony (St Senans), Ross McNally (Claughaun), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Casesy).

