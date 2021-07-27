Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Two changes in Limerick U20 hurling team for Munster championship final against Cork

Two changes in Limerick U20 hurling team for Munster championship final against Cork

Limerick captain Jimmy Quilty

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are two changes to the Limerick team for Wednesday's Munster U20 hurling championship final.

Limerick beat Clare to reach the decider against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this July 28 at 7.30.

Into the Limerick team come Cathal Downes to midfield and Ronan Fox at corner forward - both were introduced in the semi final victory.

The matchday 24 remains unchanged from the last outing with Patrick Kirby and Donnacha O’Dalaigh now among the substitutes.

It's a team captained by Jimmy Quilty, with vice captain Bryan Nix.

Included are two senior panelists Cathal O'Neill and Colin Coughlan, who are seeking to add an U20 medal to the senior medal they won earlier this month.

The final will be televised live on TG4.

LIMERICK: Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown); Chris Thomas (Doon), Pádraig Harnett (Ahane), Michael Keane (Adare); Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Cormac Ryan (Doon); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Adam English (Doon); Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Ronan Fox (Ahane). Subs: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls), Eddie Stokes (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Brian O'Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Donnacha O’Dalaigh (Monaleen), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie