Catholic Institute duo primed for Olympic glory bid tomorrow

LIMERICK woman Roisin Upton is one of two players from local club Catholic Institute set to begin their Olympic glory bid in Tokyo this Saturday.

Upton and her Institute team mate Naomi O'Carroll, from Cratloe, Co Clare, are part of the history-making Ireland Women's hockey team at the Games.

It is the first time ever that an Irish women’s hockey team has qualified to compete at an Olympic Games.

The Irish will begin their programme of group games this Saturday against South Africa at 1.15pm Irish time, live on RTE2.

Twenty seven-year-old Upton, was a key figure in helping Ireland qualify for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo and has won 81 caps for her country to date.

Upton won the first of her Ireland caps against Scotland in November 2016. The talented Limerick woman was a key member of the Ireland team which won a silver medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup in London.

A former student of An Mhodh Scoil and Crescent College Comprehensive, Upton also played ladies Gaelic football with Mungret-St Paul's and soccer with Janesboro.

Upton, a qualified teacher, helped her US college side, the UConn Huskies to two NCAA titles – in 2013 and 2014.

The Ireland team will compete in Pool A in Tokyo, alongside South Africa, the Netherlands, Germany, India and Olympic Champions, Great Britain.

After Saturday's opening game with South Africa, Ireland then renew rivalry with the Netherlands at 2am Irish time on Monday next, July 26.

The Ireland women's hockey squad competing at the Olympics The panel features 11 members of the panel that played in the 2018 World Cup winning a silver medal with Upton joined in that group by Ayeisha McFerran, Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Nicci Daly, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Lena Tice, Lizzie Holden and Anna O’Flanagan. All also featured in June’s EuroHockey Championships as did Hannah McLoughlin, Catholic Institute's Naomi Carroll, Sarah Hawkshaw and Sarah McAuley.



