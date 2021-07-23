One change in Limerick team to play Antrim in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Limerick defender Megan Buckley
THERE is one change to the Limerick team for Saturday's round three TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship tie.
Limerick play Antrim in Tang GAA grounds in Co Westmeath at 2pm this July 24 with victory all but securing a place in the semi finals for the Donal Ryan managed side.
Last weekend Limerick defeated Derry.
Now for their third game in 13 days into the team comes Leah Coughlan in place of Shauna Ryan in midfield.
There are also a number of positional switches.
While 12 players have remained in the starting line-up, in the games against Wicklow and Derry, Limerick have used 23 of their 30-strong panel.
Limerick are captained by centre back Niamh McCarthy.
LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Yvonne Lee (Monagea), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes); Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill), Leah Coughlan (Oola); Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Lauren Ryan (Adare), Amy Ryan (Oola), Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Shauna Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Grace Lee (Monagea), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Louise Ryan (St Brigids).
