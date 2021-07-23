Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

One change in Limerick team to play Antrim in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

One change in Limerick team to play Antrim in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Limerick defender Megan Buckley

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is one change to the Limerick team for Saturday's round three TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship tie.

Limerick play Antrim in Tang GAA grounds in Co Westmeath at 2pm this July 24 with victory all but securing a place in the semi finals for the Donal Ryan managed side.

Last weekend Limerick defeated Derry.

Now for their third game in 13 days into the team comes Leah Coughlan in place of Shauna Ryan in midfield.

There are also a number of positional switches. 

While 12 players have remained in the starting line-up, in the games against Wicklow and Derry, Limerick have used 23 of their 30-strong panel.

Limerick are captained by centre back Niamh McCarthy.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Yvonne Lee (Monagea), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes); Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill), Leah Coughlan (Oola); Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Lauren Ryan (Adare), Amy Ryan (Oola), Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Shauna Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Grace Lee (Monagea), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Louise Ryan (St Brigids).

Most Popular

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie