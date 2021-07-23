Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick and Antrim renew rivalry in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Limerick and Antrim renew rivalry in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Limerick's Niamh McCarthy and Gráinne McLoughlin of Antrim pictured at Aasleagh Falls in Mayo for the LGFA TG4 Championship Launch

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK can put one foot in the semi finals of the TG4 All Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship this Saturday.

The Donal Ryan managed side play Antrim in their third group game in Tang GAA Grounds in Coolvin, Westmeath this July 24 at 2pm – the game will live on the TG4 championship website.

Already Limerick beat Derry and lost to Wicklow, while have Antrim beat Carlow and lost to Derry.

Saturday is a repeat of a championship fixture of last November when Limerick were 2-8 to 1-5 winners enroute to the 2020 semi finals where they lost to Fermanagh.

Last Sunday, Limerick finished strongly to defeat Derry. They were without defender Kristine Reidy for that tie and she could be set to return to action.

Limerick's final group game will be against Carlow on Sunday August 15, ahead of a potential semi final on August 21/22. 

Most Popular

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie