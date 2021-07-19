Details confirmed for Fairview Rangers and Treaty Utd FAI Senior Cup ties

Fairview Rangers and Treaty Utd are in FAI Senior Cup first round action this weekend
THE fixture details have been confirmed for this weekend's home FAI Senior Cup ties featuring two Limerick sides.
FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers will host SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Finn Harps in their FAI Senior Cup tie at the Fairgreen this Saturday, 4pm.
Fairview booked their place in the first round after scoring an exciting penalty shoot-out win over Athenry earlier this month.
Meanwhile, SSE Airtricity League First Division high-flyers Treaty United will host Premier Division giants Dundalk at the Markets Field on Sunday afternoon in their first round FAI Cup fixture.
The game will have a 2pm kick-off. In-form Treaty moved level on points with second-placed Galway Utd in the First Division table thanks to a precious 2-1 victory over UCD in Garryowen on Friday night.
Seven fixtures will kick-off the FAI Senior Cup opening round on Friday evening, as FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers welcome Galway United to Tallaght Stadium, before three fixtures on Saturday and a further six fixtures on Sunday.
Streaming details for the matches will be confirmed over the coming days with a full weekend of FAI Cup action to look forward to.
Friday, July 23
Athlone Town v Waterford, 7.45pm, Athlone Town Stadium
St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers, 7.45pm, Richmond Park
UCD AFC v Shelbourne, 7.45pm, UCD Bowl
Wexford v Cabinteely, 7.45pm, Ferrycarrig Park
Maynooth University Town v Malahide United, 8pm, NUI Astro Maynooth
St. Kevin's Boys v Kilnamanagh, 8pm, St. Aidans School Astro
Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, 8pm, Tallaght Stadium
Saturday, July 24
Drogheda United v Derry City, 3pm, Head in the Game Park
Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps, 4pm, Fairview Rangers
Longford Town v Bangor GGFC, 7.30pm, Bishopsgate
Sunday, July 25
Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic, 11am, Hadden Park
Crumlin United v St. Mochtas', 2pm, VEC Captains Road
Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers, 2pm, UCD Bowl
Treaty United v Dundalk, 2pm, The Markets Field
College Corinthians v Bohemians, 3pm, Turners Cross
Sligo Rovers v Cork City, 5pm, The Showgrounds
